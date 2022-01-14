coronavirus, COVID-19, test, results, Southern, local, health, services

Following complaints from the public about the delay in receiving COVID-19 test results, a spokesperson from Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) thanked the community for their patience during this high period of demand. "NSW Health Pathology and private pathology laboratories are working tirelessly to ensure results are returned as soon as possible but testing capacity across NSW remains under enormous pressure due to the Omicron outbreak. "Turnaround times for results have increased due to record demand for testing and increased positive cases that require a more time consuming approach to the way the laboratories confirm the test samples." SNSWLHD asks those waiting for test results to wait at least five days before following up, and to not call hospital switchboards as they cannot access COVID-19 test results. SNSWLHD facilities are unable to provide rapid antigen tests (RATs) to community members. Current supplies are used internally for high-risk patients and healthcare staff. Everyone aged five years and over is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine with NSW Health state-run clinics offering a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 available to individuals 18 and over. A booster shot can be received at least four months after receiving the second dose of any COVID-19 vaccines. You can book vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder. Anyone developing COVID-19 symptoms such as headache, nausea, sore throat, runny nose, cough, loss of smell or taste, or fever must isolate and get tested immediately, and remain isolated until a negative result is received. Read more: COVID hospitalisations continue to increase on Far South Coast

