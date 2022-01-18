news, local-news, Eurobodalla, fishing

Heavy rainfall over the last few weeks has done nothing for water clarity with the Tuross River being described as 'liquid chocolate' and the Moruya River looking much the same. Fish are still being caught in both estuaries with the team at Moruya Tackle World recommending oily baits or vibrating lures. There have been reports from along the coast of some good sized flathead being caught. The lads at Bermi Bait and Tackle reported a young fellow using glide baits was fishing the dirty water shallows of the Bermagui River, landing a 96cm dusky flathead followed by a 99cm one. Best fishing spots in the Tuross system are Potato Point flats, main boat ramp and the boat sheds with the Moruya River producing flathead from the quarry wharf down to the airport flats. Narooma Sport and Gamefishing Club member Les Waldock reports Mummaga Lake at Dalmeny is always a good spot with a visitor from Sydney catching, photographing and releasing a 98cm dusky. Rock and beach fishing has been providing visiting and local fisherman some good options for catching salmon, bream and whiting. Live worms and nippers have been best bait for bream and whiting while pilchards and lures are attracting Australian salmon. Rocky headlands have also been producing a few drummer. Out wide game crews have been enjoying the warmer currents with some good billfish being captured. A reminder that registrations are now open for the Tuross Head Fishing Club Flathead and Bream Tournament for 2022. The tournament runs from 5pm on Friday, March 11 until 4pm on Sunday, March 13. Entries are limited to 250. Further south some good sized kingfish are being reported south of Eden with fishing in the Bega River remaining poor due to muddy water and debris. Read more: Bermagui fisherman's photo of half-eaten giant shark goes viral

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/bf0fbc55-b891-4fcb-8664-b84bce6111f5.jpg/r0_111_2016_1250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg