Far South Coast Cricket comes back from break with Rivalry Round

The Club Bega A Grade competition returns after the Christmas break with the commencement of the One Day Competition. With eight clubs entering the A Grade competition there will be a 7 round competition with each club playing each other once before a finals series culminating in the grand final on Saturday 26th of March. Round one has been designated Rivalry Round on the Far South Coast with clubs playing their closest neighbouring sides for local bragging rights! All games start at 1pm with 40 overs per side. Club Bega Game of the Week Eden vs Pambula in Eden: Eden will look to maintain some momentum from the pre Christmas Twenty 20 competition where they led the southern pool and made the Grand Final before lightening put paid to their premiership aspirations. Fast bowling prodigy Rahul Mudaliar will look to take advantage of the Rep cricket he has been playing in the break to hit the ground running. Rahul performed well in the U16 Bradman Cup and was selected for the NSW Country U17 squad. Pambula will be looking to make amends for their semi final performance in the Twenty 20 competition where they squandered a dominant position against Bega Angledale. The return of the experienced Dean Mansfield has added a steel to the top of the Bulldogs order that makes this a compelling match up. Other matches in Round 1 of the Club Bega A Grade One Day Competition: U16 Representative Game The Southern Storm U16s are competing in the CDC Bash Competition against sides from the ACT and Southern Tablelands. Their round 4 match will be held at George Griffin Oval on Australia Day from 10am against the Western Crash from the ACT. For further information please call Rodney McDonald on 0410 529 517.

