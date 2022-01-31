Annual dog show, obedience trials at Bermagui

news, local-news,

The Bega Valley Kennel and Obedience Club is excited to be hosting its annual Dog Show and Obedience Trials at Dickinson Oval, Bermagui, this weekend. The annual three-day all-breeds championship dog show will take place this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday - February 5-7 Best of Breed, Best in Group and Best in Show judging will take place from 8am each day, with obedience trials from 6.30pm. Later in the week, Wednesday, February 9, at 6pm, the rally obedience competition will commence. The club invites the public and dog owners alike to enjoy the day and evening events promoting responsible pet ownership, and to go away feeling encouraged about becoming involved in a dog sport. Admission is free. Further information is available on the Bega Valley Kennel and Obedience Club Facebook page. The wide open outdoor space and summer weather at this extraordinary venue overlooking Horseshoe Bay allows the club to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations which will apply. More than 200 dogs from all around Australia are expected to be exhibited in Bermagui at the show. The various judging categories will include breeds from Australia, Asia, Belgium, Scotland and England, France, North America, the Middle East and many more, some rare and not often seen in our country. The dogs are judged on how closely they conform to the recognised Australian National Kennel Club breed standard. Every dog has a chance and the winners progress through their classes of Best in Breed, Best in Group and culminating in Best in Show. Most of all, the dogs have fun, they enjoy the outing and the socialisation. Unlike the breed show, the Obedience Trials will see hundreds of dogs compete in trials that test the dog and handler in how well they work together in negotiating a course of varying challenges, including heeling, recall, retrieving, jumping, long stays and sits, often at a distance and sometimes out of sight from the dog's handler and at the direction of a judge. Later in the same week the very popular Rally (Obedience) Competition will be held at the same venue. More than 100 dogs will compete in a different format of obedience trials. Rally is a faster moving dog sport than traditional obedience and involves a series of stations each with a different task to perform. It again tests the ability and willingness of the dog and handler working together. These events promise a thrilling and insightful look at the world of dogs, showcasing the best of the breed standards and the astonishing skills demonstrated in dog sports.

