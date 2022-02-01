Women's Cricket returns this weekend as FSCCA first-grade moved into week three
The Club Bega FSCCA Women's competition kicks off this weekend with four clubs entering sides in the competition.
The return of the ladies to the field on Sunday will be the culmination of a massive weekend of cricket with all junior and senior cricket back in action and a number of junior representative games being played.
The Club Bega A Grade competition moves into Round 3 and if the first two rounds are any indication there will be some very competitive games.
First Grade Game of the Week
Tathra vs Bermagui at Lawrence Park Tathra. Tathra sit on top of the ladder with two wins from two matches and are proving once again to be one of the stronger teams in the competition.
Bermagui will consider themselves unlucky not to share top spot after a nail-biting loss to Bega Angledale on Saturday.
Both sides have very strong batting line-ups and it might come down to which side can minimize the damage with the ball and hold their catches in the field.
Other matches in Round 3 of the Club Bega A Grade One Day Competition:
- Bega Angledale vs Narooma at George Griffin Oval Bega
- Pambula vs Merimbula at Pambula Beach
- Eden vs Wolumla at Eden
Women's Round 1
- Bega Angledale vs Tathra at Roy Howard Oval
- Narooma vs Pambula at Narooma
B Grade Round 1
- Mallacoota vs Tathra @ Mallacoota
- Bega Angledale Liver's vs Kameruka @ Kameruka
C Grade Round 2
- Eden vs Bermagui @ Berrambool 2
- Merimbula vs Narooma Berrambool 1
Under 15s Round 6
- Narooma vs Tathra @ Dalmeny
- Merimbula vs Bega Angledale at Berrambool 1
Under 13s Round 6
- Bega Angledale Liver's vs Merimbula @ Roy Howard Oval
- Pambula vs Bega Angledale George's @ Pambula Recreation Ground
- Narooma bye
Under 11s Round 7
- Bega Angledale George's vs Tathra @ Roy Howard Oval
- Merimbula Blues vs Bega Angledale Liver's @ Berrambool 1
- Narooma vs Merimbula Red's @ Bodella (9am Saturday morning)
Representative Matches
- South East Storm U12s Sunday 6 Feb 10am vs ACT Gold at Rotary Oval Cooma
- South East Storm U12s Sunday 6 February 2pm vs Southern Tablelands @ Rotary Oval Cooma
- South East Storm u14s vs Southern Pride (ACT) Sunday 6 February 10am at George Griffin Oval Bega