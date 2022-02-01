Women's Cricket returns this weekend as FSCCA first-grade moved into week three

sport, local-sport,

The Club Bega FSCCA Women's competition kicks off this weekend with four clubs entering sides in the competition. The return of the ladies to the field on Sunday will be the culmination of a massive weekend of cricket with all junior and senior cricket back in action and a number of junior representative games being played. The Club Bega A Grade competition moves into Round 3 and if the first two rounds are any indication there will be some very competitive games. First Grade Game of the Week Tathra vs Bermagui at Lawrence Park Tathra. Tathra sit on top of the ladder with two wins from two matches and are proving once again to be one of the stronger teams in the competition. Bermagui will consider themselves unlucky not to share top spot after a nail-biting loss to Bega Angledale on Saturday. Both sides have very strong batting line-ups and it might come down to which side can minimize the damage with the ball and hold their catches in the field. Other matches in Round 3 of the Club Bega A Grade One Day Competition: Women's Round 1 B Grade Round 1 C Grade Round 2 Under 15s Round 6 Under 13s Round 6 Under 11s Round 7 Representative Matches

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/35974aa2-f303-4439-9c03-4121770c052a.jpg/r2_0_1069_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg