The Narooma Dog Training Club will return to NATA Oval this weekend for its annual dog training programs. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the club has been able to welcome back dogs and their owners from previous years. "Twelve new dog owners who have secured a place in the highly sort after beginner obedience class will commence their two month training program on February 5," a club spokesperson said. "To begin 2022, NDTC is offering obedience and rally obedience classes at all levels, with agility to be announced later this year. "Rest assured that we operated with COVID safety as a top priority, especially as the Omicron variant is currently present in our community. "We will continue to social distance and use hand sanitiser, and our volunteers will wear masks in areas of close contact. "Fortunately we have the great advantage of the fresh sea air, as all our programs operate outdoors." The spokesperson said the club was "excited" that six of the 12 new dogs starting the beginner program this weekend were rescues. "NDTC is a branch of the NSW Animal Welfare League," the spokesperson said. "NDTC plays the key role of canine education whilst the AWL Eurobodalla Branch focuses on rescue and rehoming dogs, cats and other lost animals. "These volunteer groups do extraordinary work caring for dogs and finding them new homes. NDTC adds value to their programs by offering free registration to any handler who takes on the challenge of adopting a rescue dog. "We are delighted to see that this opportunity to create a lasting bond and socialise with their new pet through obedience training is being taken up by so many people." The February/March intake is fully booked, but the club runs a new intake every two months. For more information, visit NDTC's Facebook page or the AWL website.

Dog training back on the cards at NATA Oval this weekend