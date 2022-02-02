Big month for Narooma Lions Club as volunteers visited by District Governor

news, local-news,

The Narooma & District Lions Club have started off the New Year with a round of Fund Raising and Community Service. Easts Caravan Park, on the Sea Side of their complex, has seen a Summer Sunday barbecue being offered from 5.30pm to 7.30pm every Sunday for the whole of January. Unfortunately due to bad weather, the first Sunday didn't see any action, but the subsequent Sundays were very busy. This was borne out by the nine Lions (including volunteers) who were happily run off their feet. It was a pleasure to see so many people enjoying the famous Hamburgers, Egg & Bacon Rolls and Sausage Sizzles, with a good number of children persuading their parents for a second sausage. The In-coming Lions District Governor, Norm Fountain and his wife, Lion Judith, made a Club visit on January 24 to meet with members to enjoy hearing of the Club's progress during the past year. He was particularly interested in the new BBQ Trailer and forthcoming Shed that the Club was able to have manufactured due to being successful in securing two Grants in the period immediately following the devastating Black Summer Bush Fires of 2020. Australia Day saw Lions helping the Narooma Surf Life Saving Club by augmenting their cooking numbers so as to help keep pace for the demands of their substantial Aussie Breakfast. This has been an annual long standing arrangement between the two Clubs and gives both organizations an opportunity to have a good time working together. Monies raised from activities such as these will enable our Club to give assistance towards Local needs and National Lions Projects.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/81c89bbb-e28e-4770-83cd-732273aa91df.JPG/r7_239_2554_1678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg