Further to my recent letter regarding theft and vandalism of Liberal election posters, I write to update you on the deteriorating situation during this by-election. Narooma appears to be the heart of this, with defacement of posters rife and also some theft. Then we see a number of hand painted signs, without any authorisation as required by the Electoral Act, and thus anonymous and illegal, which have been screwed to trees along the Princes Highway. Some have political points to make but most are defamatory rubbish. It is ironic that those trying to send an environmental message are happy to damage trees in this way. I have placed many posters of our candidate, Dr Fiona Kotvojs, on trees; every one of them is tied on with no harm to the tree whatsoever. I note some posters fixed to power poles around Moruya. This is also entirely illegal, but is a tactic used to effect before, at the last federal general election, with them remaining in place until polling day despite our protestations to the electrical supply company. We in the Liberal Party endeavour to conduct our campaigns with dignity, and respect for our opponents. The dolphin pod which frequents the Denhams Beach/Surf Beach area has gone missing lately. I am wondering if the Ocean Jet Boat which travels at considerable speed along this part of the coast, including a daily 360 degree spin off Wimbie Beach, is the possible reason for this? Does any one know if this is a possible cause for the fall-off of dolphin sightings. If so, should there be some restrictions in place for this sort of thrill-seeker tourism? I don't see well enough to drive so, as I walk around, I have ample opportunity to see and appreciate all the careful work Peter Hodge and his team do to keep our pretty town neat and tidy. Thank you Peter and your team. In times of crisis it's reassuring when our leaders show in a practical way that they understand and care. During the Queensland floods Kevin Rudd helped in the cleanup. When the bushfires were raging Tony Abbott put on his gear and fought them. Anthony Albanese bought and cooked food for the firefighters. While the virus raged through aged care with terrible consequences Minister Colbeck was at the cricket and prime Minister Morrison washed a young woman's hair. As many gird their loins for the challenges ahead at the start of the school year, let us remember that our health care workers, doctors, nurses, aged and disability carers haven't had a break let alone a holiday. In fact they may not get one for sometime yet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/761f2c9e-2b68-4051-be98-3a8851fcf763.jpg/r0_67_512_356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mailbox: Letters to the editor