Expressions of Interest (EOI) are now invited from building contractors for the construction of the Narooma Arts & Community Centre on NSW's far south coast. NSW Public Works Advisory, on behalf of Narooma School of Arts, has called for EOIs from companies wishing to pre-register to tender for the proposed building contract. EOIs close on March 1 at 9:30am. Applicants will be initially evaluated against published selection criteria. Those who best meet the required criteria will be invited to Tender. READ MORE: Narooma School of Arts president Jenni Bourke said it was a thrill to be at this stage after so many years of planning. "The NACC is a community initiative on community-owned land to meet long term community needs including creative pursuits. With three multi-use studios/rooms and a large gallery it will be at the heart of our community," she said. "It will have major community health and wellbeing benefits for the whole region as well as economic benefits through cultural tourism, training and job opportunities." NACC Project architect CK Architecture has been working over the last few months finalising detailed design work with a team of structural and civil, electrical, mechanical and fire engineers. The costs of the Project will be met by a grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) Fund jointly funded by the NSW and Australian Governments. The NACC is due to open its doors in the second half of 2023. For EOI details go to www.tenders.nsw.gov.au/?event=public.rft.show&RFTUUID=9211F6E9-D7EE-A217-549C455A13F217C2 For more information about the NACC Project visit www.naroomaschoolofarts.com.au.

Expressions of Interest called for construction Narooma Arts and Community Centre