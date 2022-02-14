community, your-news, Eurobodalla, Narooma, community, Keeping in Touch

Giving is such an unselfish thing to do and it can be so rewarding. When you volunteer at Vinnies Narooma you give both your time and energy to assist others. The tasks are simple and not difficult - sorting donated items, using the register, helping keep the centre neat and tidy, driving the vehicle to empty the donation bins. You know, if you volunteer at Vinnies, you are helping to raise money for those in our community that need assistance. A side benefit is meeting your fellow volunteers, having a chat during your break times and indeed making life-long friends. Please - Vinnies Narooma needs volunteers. If you think you would like to join the team, ring 4476 2822 or come in and see the manager. If you are cleaning out cupboards, donations of men's clothing would be much appreciated. Designed to help women live happier, healthier lives, Quota's Health and Wellbeing Day promises to boost spirits in challenging times. Called "In Control", the event offers a fun day full of practical advice, some gentle exercise, wholesome food, and good company. It is on Saturday, March 19 at Club Narooma from 10am to 3.30pm. "Women in regional and rural areas often feel isolated," Quota's president Sue Fahey said. "By giving them access to professionals with expertise in matters of law, finance and health we hope we can help them take control, gain control or regain control in their lives." The $10 entry fee includes lunch and morning/afternoon tea. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, call or text Michelle on 04 0162 3711 or book and buy tickets online at www.eventbrite.com.au. Search for "In Control, Health and Wellbeing Day for Women". Quota Club Narooma has received funding support for this event from Club Grants NSW. The next meeting of the Narooma View Club is on Friday, February 25, 11am for 11.30am start followed by the AGM at the Narooma Golf Club. All members are requested to attend, and to think about joining the committee. If intending to come along please advise Glen on 4476 7058 by Monday, February 21.

Keeping in Touch with community news from local clubs and organisations