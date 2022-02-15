sport, local-sport, Narooma, Dalmeny, Bermagui, golf, croquet, lawn, bowls

Narooma Croquet news The highlight of the week for Narooma Croquet Club was the huge Gala 'Fun in the Sun' day provided for associates of the Narooma Men's Shed, held in the twilight hours of last Wednesday on the beautiful croquet greens of Club Dalmeny. The purpose was to provide an introduction to croquet and offer free coaching in croquet playing skills to the 16 participants who attended in a fun-filled format. The participants were divided into teams of four, with name tags symbolic of the Narooma Men's Shed activities - Jigsaws, Hardwoods, Sanders and Painters, and scores recorded in Aussie Croquet and Golf Croquet games. A celebratory dinner was held afterward in the evening in the club dining room. Prizes were presented to participants for their success in the scores and display of good croquet-playing skills. The event proved to be most enjoyable for those who participated as well as by the tireless team from Narooma Croquet Club. Otherwise there were two days of club croquet competition, on the mornings of Thursday and Saturday of last week. Golf Croquet On a hot morning on Thursday, the Narooma Croquet Club conducted golf croquet competition for the 11 players who attended, most backing up after the big 'Mens Shed' event the previous evening. Janet Jones, retaining her form from the previous week, proved to be the best player, winning two games without losses. Equal best was Len Favier, also with two wins, with each of them playing mainly solo against doubles teams. Detailed scores were: Game 1, Court 1 - Fay O'Connor 7-4 Vi Kelleher and Louise Starkie. Game 2, Court 2 - Janet Jones 7-2 Lesley Miles and Sally McGourty. Game 3, Court 1 - Paul Chenoweth 7-2 Cathy Sforcina. Game 4, Court 2 - Vi Kelleher and Janet Jones 7-5 Fay O'Connor and Christine Stent. Game 5, Court 1 - Lesley Miles and Louise Starkie 7-4 Paul Chenoweth and Sally McGourty. Game 6, Court 1 - Len Favier 7-1 Cathy Sforcina and Mary Ryan. Game 7, Court 2 - Len Favier 7-4 Paul Chenoweth. Association Croquet regular competition In mild and overcast weather on Saturday, three matches of association croquet were played on the croquet greens of Club Dalmeny. The match-ups were: Game 1, Court 2 - Janet Jones versus Paul Chenoweth. Game 2, Court 1 - Len Favier versus Pauline Wilcock. Game 3, Court 2 - Paul Chenoweth versus Len Favier. In game 1, Paul Chenoweth was returning from a long absence and was clearly out of form. Conversely Janet Jones retained her recent excellent form and had an easy win 26-3 in one hour and 20 minutes. Game 2 was a rematch of the previous week's match when Pauline Wilcock suffered an unexpected narrow loss to Len Favier. Pauline must have given that loss much thought over the week and in this week's match was in spectacular form, not missing a shot and running all the hoops at first attempt. The court time was dominated by Pauline when she produced multiple long breaks hardly allowing Len Favier any length of time on court to score. Thus the match ended in an ignominious loss by Len with Pauline streaking to a 26-0 win in quick time of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Note: The results of game 2 however have been set aside and a stewards' enquiry by the match committee has been set down for Monday in view of the fact that in the following match Len Favier suddenly found form and won by 10 points. Pending the enquiry the betting sheets and game photographs have been impounded and the mallets of both contestants and both sets of gloves have been sent to the government forensic laboratory for scientific tests. Game 3 was a long drawn out match ending in drizzly rain after 2 hours and 20 minutes. Len Favier led throughout and won with a score of 26 points to 16 points by Paul Chenoweth. On balance Paul was happy to get the extra game time to polish up his strokes. Weekly Awards Janet Jones continued as the outstanding player this week and thus deserved the accolades for being the best player. Hence Janet retains the 'Blue Cow Award'. Pauline Wilcock, in winning her match of association croquet in a comprehensive manner to 'love', was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'. After the first three places there was a gap to the rest of the field. Most players would have been tired out from their efforts in hosting and coaching the gala 'Fun Day' participants from the 'Men's Shed' on Wednesday. Narooma Golf Club Yet another good mid-week field of 150 players produced some outstanding scores on Thursday, particularly in A Grade where Neil Towers parred the course off his handicap of 13 with four birdies, 10 pars and four bogies to register the almost unparalleled score of 49 points. Graham Small took second position with 42 points and Hal Fraser third with 39 points. In B Grade Tony Hunt enjoyed himself considerably in posting 42 points off his handicap of 20, with Scott Kennedy and Peter Wilson in the minor positions with 41 and 39 points respectively. New member Josh Reakes had 43 points off his handicap of 42 (now considerably reduced) to win C Grade ahead of Allan Lynch on 39 points who edged out Frank Caruana on countback. The NTP winners were Don Hannam from Royal Sydney on 3, David Alexander on 9, Ben Ritchie on 14 and Rick Porter on 17 while the ball competition went down to the middle of the 33 points range. On Saturday a field of 149 players took to the course for the first medal round of the year and the rain wreaked havoc among the later players. In A Grade a three-way countback on 71 decided the winner as Don Hannam from Royal Sydney ahead of Rod Shepherd and Jack Gadd from Commercial Albury. B Grade was also decided by a three-way countback on 71 with the honours going to Robert Coulson off his handicap of 17 ahead of Colin Pratt and Derek Smith. In C Grade Mark Porreca from Gungahlin Lakes posted the best score of the day with 67, while David Sanson filled second position with 71. Jane Blomfield took third place with 72 on countback from Gordon Roberts and Kevin Evans. The NTP winners were Murray Walpole on three, Phil Haynes on nine, Simon Brown on 14 and Richard Goodridge on 17 while the ball competition went almost the whole way down 77 net. The February Monthly Medal was won by Rod Shepherd in a five-way countback, his first ever medal in along golfing career. Erratum: Owing to a computer malfunction the results from the second day of the Summer Seahorse Ambrose were incorrectly recorded. Third place in the daily net event should have been Jenny Walker with Clive and Di Williamson while third place in the overall net event should have gone to Henry George, Josh Reakes and Ben Smith. RGI Club Dalmeny Monday's cloudy and warm weather had my flight-sergeant Peter casting around for the 30 bowlers and catching Chef Keith to take his place and secret ends again decided the winners on 13 points in Chris Silver-Jones, Shark Finn and the Macedonian Illya aka Wellme from the runners up after countback on 11 in Packman Ace, John Blue-Lady and Punter Alan. The first resting toucher was clocked by Pom Kennedy but the $268 jackpot stayed in the bag while the lucky losers on rink three were gospeller Bob, Steal Hot-daughter. Snoopy Leigh was again the only wrong bias sinner while the raffles shuffled out by Ace to the winners in Ian Eastoff, Etep-back Murton and gospeller Bob. Thursday's game had 21 players and our eldest lady bowler swinging even through to end 19 but because of thunder and roughly five spots of rain caused one game to abandon the green after 13 ends (which became the cut-off for all others) while the rest played on in what was described as matching the earlier windy dry conditions until rain really threatened. With a few people dropping out, Garry L-rentacar was left to sort the cards and where the lowest winning margin of two saw the winners in Goody Old-L, Darryl Bad-rim and organiser Garry L from the runners-up on three after countback and keeping it in the family in I-thin Lavis, Peter D-hoe and Chef Keith. No one came up with a resting toucher nor did they snag the number for the $100 jackpot. At least Eileen gave a bit back with two wrong-biases together with our mate Spade Simms with the raffle conducted by Mayoress Olwyn winning the first two numbers but sending it round again for Cindy and the Goose. Friday night twilights had our numbers back up to 12 with the help of two visitors Brian and John and the winners prize monies boosted by sponsor Graham or Brett were Sharron Orless and the Goose with Sienna Don taking out the resting toucher. Bob Orless took out the Southern Eurobodalla Plumbing sponsor money and IOU Ian received the McFarlane Painting sponsorship. We would love to see more not less twilight bowlers allowing more prize monies and sponsorship and all players (new or still playing) over the age of 12, so get yourselves signed-in by Friday 4.45pm for a 5.30 start of two-hours of fun, pairs bowls. The first round of the championship four's played last week saw Punter Alan's team play catch-up going down 20-18 to Chef Keith's team while Garry L-rentacar's team started well but faltered going down 18-12 to B-Harold Arminter's team. In the semi-final games Bazza's boys including Bruce Coverouts, Chris Silver-Jones and the Goose's brother Pete were up against Sailor Brian with another two-Petes, the Pom and Rum-back 100 and Steal Hot-daughter who after scoring two on the first end had to play catch-up with the closest they could get was 10/13 after 10 ends before a couple of 6's by Bazza's boys put them into a winning position of 30/18 after 20 ends. Chef Keith's mess crew of deckhand Ace, Sienna Don and Sailor Marty played another game of catch-up all day against Buzz B-perch's mates Big John Oarley, Door Home-100 and Par Budin who started with a four pointer and maintained the pressure for a comfortable 24/14 win also after 20 ends. So come along next week to see what appears on paper to be an exciting final between two well-matched teams. Narooma women's bowls Last Tuesday social ladies welcomed our annual visitors from Thirroul, keen for a game of bowls. 