The Narooma RSL Sub-branch is holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony for all animals that have served in all conflicts . The service will be at the War Memorial situated at Club Narooma on Thursday starting at 10.30am . All are welcome to attend .This day has been officially gazetted as the animals day of remembrance. The next meeting of Bodalla CWA is on Thursday, March 3 starting at 10.30am. The meeting theme for the months meeting is 'Aprons' with a pancake and pikelet morning tea. Please remember to bring your own cup and although masks are no longer mandatory, if you are feeling unwell please do not attend. The Vinnies Narooma Centre always loves to accept clean donations in good condition. Unfortunately, on Monday mornings, the donations lately have definitely not been of fair, let alone good quality. If Manchester or clothes are soiled, we cannot accept them to be resold. Vinnies is unable to wash donations. So, when the Donation Bins are emptied and the bed linen and clothing is unsaleable, it has to be discarded. Please, we love your donations but before you donate, ask yourself "Would I buy this?". Thank you for caring. Read more: Vinnies at Narooma not a dumping ground

