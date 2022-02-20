news, local-news, Bodalla, hairdresser, Hairwaves, Jenny, Van Oort

Hairdresser, Jenny Van Oort is back at her salon Hairwaves in Bodalla after she was forced out retirement after the sale of the business fell through. "It's back to business as usual while I wait to sell the business," Jenny said. "I've rung a few of my regulars to let them know I have come out of retirement with people being happy that I was back in the salon but they were also sad for me," she said. Jenny officially retired on Friday, January 28, planning on spending more time with her family. She first opened Bodalla Hairwaves in the town's old butchers shop just over 26 years ago. Read more: Bodalla hairdresser Jenny Van Oort retires after 26 years of coiffuring clients

