Last week Narooma Croquet Club scheduled a full program of golf croquet, ricochet croquet and association croquet on the beautifully prepared greens at Club Dalmeny. 13 players overall competed, plus on Monday, a new player in a confident Joe Gately, tried out the game of croquet. Performances were even with Lesley Miles and Sally McGourty just in front as the leading players. Golf Croquet On a hot morning of Monday of last week six players competed in three games of golf croquet doubles and one game of ricochet croquet singles. Lesley Miles produced the best performance by participating in two doubles wins in golf croquet although losing a close match in ricochet croquet. Scores were: Golf Croquet Doubles Game 1, Court 1 - Lesley Miles and Jean Phillips 7-0 Sally McGourty and Louise Starkie. Game 2, Court 1 - Lesley Miles and Louise Starkie 7-1 Sally McGourty and Diane Sims. Game 3, Court 1 - Sally McGourty and Fay O'Connor 7-4 Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie. Ricochet Croquet Singles Diane Sims 12-6 Lesley Miles. On a morning of muggy weather conditions on Thursday, 11 players competed in a mixture of singles and doubles golf croquet with Sally McGourty being the leading player when winning one singles match and partnering Diane Sims in a doubles win. In addition players took part in practice of handicap golf croquet singles in preparation for the upcoming tournament in March. Scores were: Game 1, Court 1 - Sally McGourty 7-2 Vivian Kelleher. Game 2, Court 2 - Paul Chenoweth 7-5 Lesley Miles. Game 3, Court 1 -Cathy Sforcina 7-5 Louise Starkie. Game 4, Court 2 -Helen Stannard and Janet Jones 7-4 Diane Sims and Jean Phillips. Game 5, Court 1 - Lesley Miles 7-5 Louise Starkie. Game 6, Court 2 - Diane Sims and Sally McGourty 7-4 Cathy Sforcina and Helen Stannard. Game 7, Court 2 - Len Favier and Jean Phillips 7-3 Paul Chenoweth. Practice (a), Court 2 - Janet Jones 3-3 Vivian Kelleher. Practice (b), Court 2 - Cathy Sforcina and Vivian Kelleher. Association Croquet Regular Competition In mild and overcast weather, two matches of association croquet were played on Saturday morning on the croquet greens of Club Dalmeny. The match-ups were: Game 1, Court 2 - Janet Jones versus Len Favier. Game 2, Court 1 - Paul Chenoweth versus Pauline Wilcock. In game 1 Janet Jones went to an early big lead. Len Favier struggled to regain some stroke making after his poor game the previous week and eventually picked up to get a break of three hoops. The game was over however, with Janet Jones winning 26-13 with 33 minutes still available for play. In game 2 Paul Chenoweth continued his steady improvement and matched it for a while against Pauline Wilcock, who, in this game, had a slower start than her scintillating form of the previous week. Gradually Pauline got her game together and went on to win, with Paul putting in a credible performance in advance of the upcoming association croquet handicap singles tournament in March. The match ended when Pauline pegged out her two balls with only two minutes left to play. The resulting scores were Pauline Willcock 26 points to 14 points by Paul Chenoveth. Weekly awards Lesley Miles and Sally McGourty ended up the week with very close ratings, each with three wins and two losses, but with Lesley notching up a slightly higher average points per game. Hence, last week Lesley Miles was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award', On the other hand, even though being the best performed player in golf croquet on Thursday, Sally McGourty received the consolation prize of the 'Pink Pig Award'. Following on was Janet Jones with a perfect score record, but not having played sufficient games to tally enough wins. Narooma Golf Club Yet another excellent mid-week field of 152 players was rewarded with pleasant weather conditions on Thursday. In A Grade Simon Brown posted an impressive 41 points with a four-under-par round off his handicap of 1, well ahead of three players on 38 points where the countback determined the minor placegetters as Hal Fraser and Geoff Lanham with Graham Kerr missing out. Bill Baker made a long-awaited return to form in B Grade with 41 points off his handicap of 19 while Rod Shepherd finished second on 39 points. Ken Adams edged out Glenn Mood on countback on 38 points to take third place. C Grade continued the winning pattern of 41 points, this time from Tim Millward off a handicap of 22 while Allan Lynch took second place with 40 points on countback from Derek Moritz. The NTP winners were Ken Radburn on 3, Chris Eardley on 9, Bob Bennett on 14 and Wayne McMillan on 17 while the ball competition went down to the middle of the 33 points range. A field of 151 players teed off in the first round of the annual par competition on Saturday where A Grade was decided by a four-way countback on plus 3, the winner being Clive Williamson off his handicap of 10. Craig Milroy from Campbelltown and Tom Boyton filled the minor positions and Andrew Thompson missed out. The countback decided the winner of B Grade where Trevor Breust posted plus four off his handicap of 15 ahead of Neil Craigfrom of Rosebud, while Tanya Desmond took third position on plus three on countback from Kiama's Paul McInerney. In C Grade Norm Baxendale at last returned to the podium with plus two off his handicap of 26 while a three-way countback on plus one determined the minor positions for Kevin Evans from Ryde-Parramatta and Tim Millward with Rene Faurschou missing out. The NTP winners were Paul Lefel on 3, Craig Milroy and Jan Shevlin on 9, Gary Leahy on 14 and Richard Goodridge on 17 while the ball competition went down to almost all on minus one. In the recent FSCGA Championships Narooma golfers fared well. Scott Harris parred the course in the scratch event but finished two shots behind Nicholas Crundall from Pambula-Merimbula, while Tom Heffernan from Moruya took out the net event on 70 with Crundall, Harris and Bermagui's Steve Wyatt on 72. Geoff Lanham finished second in the B Grade event with 38 points, one point behind Michael Driscoll from Tathra and ahead of Bermagui's Warwick Moore and Catalina's Tommy Cordukes on countback. RGI Narooma men's bowls On Wednesday we had 64 bowlers enjoying a brilliant late summer afternoon of keen competition. Winners, decided by Highest Winning Score, were Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip) who all played superb bowls to lead all the way for good win against Don Helsmore, Russell Smith and Terry Lewis (skip). Second place went to Graham Cummins, Max Marchant and Peter Spillane (skip) who led 10 to four after 10 ends before they turned up the heat to draw clear for a 28 to six win against Shaun Parker, Dennis Maggs and Neville Butt (skip). Peter Spillane doubled up by having the first resting toucher at 12.48, well done Peter. Thank you to Rapley and Son Plaza Meats for their continued support. On Saturday we had another good roll up of bowlers with winners decided by Lucky Rinks. First place went Sue Dainer and John Scott (skip) who had a tight game where they led 11 to 10 after 12 ends and then gradually extended their lead to take their match 27 to 22 against Tony Fryer and Jeff McCusker (skip). Second place went to Graham Wilton and Craig Campbell (skip) who led 11 to 10 after 13 ends and the game remained close throughout as they took the match 23 to 21 against Bobby Robbins and Carl Lee (skip). On Sunday we had 30 bowlers enjoying a great day of bowls. Winners, decided, by Highest Winning Margin were Sue Bender, Darrell Goodridge and Jim Douglas (skip) who led 13 to five after eight ends before they stormed home to a 26 to eight win against Sue Sansom, Russell Smith and Jean Vos (skip). Second place went to Olwyn Mayer, Cindy Newell and Ken Burrows (skip) who led nine to five after nine ends before they drew clear to win their game 20 to 13 over Gail Marchant, Warren Bender and Kevin Callaway (skip). Consistency One match was played this week with John Breust playing David Herman in a semi-final. John started well, winning the first six ends to lead 36 to 14. David tried hard but John was in great form and he continued to master the conditions to win the match 101 to 59. To ponder: At my age flowers scare me. Jestyer Weight Narooma women's bowls It was wonderful to have 26 bowlers on the green last Tuesday for three games of triples plus two rinks of pairs. The weather was sunny and warm with a lovely breeze. 'Highest winning margin' was drawn to select the winning team, the results revealing that Carol Douglas (Thirroul), Gail Palmer and Dawn Kenny (skip) were in fine form against Val Wilton (Thirroul), Sue Bender and Marg Naylor (skip), taking out the winner's prize. Second prize to Gayle Marchant (Thirroul), Pam Grant and Jean Vos (skip) following their game against Suzanne Dainer, Sue Wales and Barb McNamara (skip). Farewell to our visitors, it has been a pleasure to welcome you again, we look forward to next time. Suzanne Dainer won the meat raffle, Sue Sansom the chocolates, Gayle Marchant won the fresh produce, some lovely tomatoes. Dawn Kenny made it a double by winning the 50Club prize. Thank you to Rapley and Son Plaza Meats for their support. Bitmoregrass Club Dalmeny bowls Monday's virtually cloudless sky and warm weather thankfully tempered by the usual Dalmeny breezes had Spade Sims dug out to arrange for 30 bowlers and with the points system, for a change, deciding the winners on 21 points in Greg Ma-Soley, Can Chairoff and Towelling Lewis from the runners up after countback on 191/2 in Chris Silver-Jones, Shark Finn and the Macedonian Illya aka Wellme. The first resting toucher was clocked by Emberley Footprint and again the $298 jackpot stayed in the bag while the lucky losers on rink nine were Sheep-stealer Jones, Irish-art Stacker and G'Harold Lavis. The wrong bias sinner's department was filled by the Spade (2), the other Long-necked Peter and Illya and the raffles expertly run by Browny had the winners in visitor Evad-back Thompson, the Goose and game organiser Dug. Thursday's 26 players enjoyed ideal conditions and due to the Goose's co-pilot taking an unscheduled dive causing an early return to base Punter Alan provided details of the day where the points system again gave us winners in Sienna Don and Steelers' visitors Garry Won't-100 and Hooley Dooley from the runners up in Mayoress Olwyn, Hi-ain't Greg or Mac and Kath Whiskey-Anne. Chef Keith was one bowl ahead of IOU Ian for the first resting toucher and once again the jackpot didn't go off. Wrong-biases were put down by Snoopy Leigh (2), Shark Finn and Jim 2-Pay-ens with the raffle conducted by Mayoress Olwyn seeing winners in some same faces of Kathy, Keith and Cheryl. Friday night twilights had a perfect night for the small group of regulars that saw the winners prize monies boosted by sponsor Graham or Brett in IOU Ian and the Goose. Steal Forest took out the Southern Eurobodalla Plumbing sponsor money and Graham or Brett received the McFarlane Painting sponsorship. We would love to see more not less twilight bowlers allowing more prize monies and sponsorship and all players (new or still playing) over the age of 12, so get yourselves signed-in by Friday 4.45pm for a 5.30 start of two-hours of fun, pairs bowls. The final round of the championship fours saw a see-sawing game in windy conditions between the two evenly matched teams of Buzz B-perch's mates Big John Oarley, Door Home-100 and Par Budin against B-Harold Arminter's team of Bruce Coverouts, Chris Silver-Jones and the Goose's brother Pete who were left in the blocks being down 14/2 after seven ends before making a real game of it to get within two points, 17/19 after 16 ends but Buzz's and his boys finished too strongly 5/1 over the last five ends to win the championship title 24/18. Congratulations to Buzz, John, Wayne and Norm and well played Barry, Bruce, Chris and Peter. 