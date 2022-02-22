'We're both so proud of him': Dalmeny's Winter Olympian back home after big week in Beijing

news, local-news,

Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli has returned home after an amazing debut Winter Olympics that saw him finish 6th in the halfpipe competition. Valentino was the only snowboarder to record three clean runs in the halfpipe final as the 16-year-old showed why he is an athlete to watch in the future. The teenage prodigy said he had "nothing bad to say" about his experience in Beijing. "I heard a lot about China before I went there, and I didn't really know what to expect, but it was really awesome," he said. "The halfpipe was super nice, and the atmosphere was really cool. "We had all our own Aussie food in our building, so I was having Weetbix every morning, and that helped to make it feel like home. "It was a really good time, I can't really say anything bad about." Valentino arrived in Beijing on February 3 ahead of his first competition day on February 9. "I had two or three days to adjust to the time zones because I was coming in from Switzerland," he said. "During those days I was just making a few TikToks and messing around, but when training started I got into the same routine as all my other competitions. "I had three hours for three days to prepare, and I felt comfortable (with the halfpipe) straight away. "I thought the snow was perfect, it felt just like any other snow I've ever competed on." His preparation for the Olympics wasn't all smooth sailing though, as he had to recover from a broken wrist just four months out from the games. Valentino had a fall during training in Switzerland in October and broke two bones in his left wrist. "When I broke my arm I knew it was a wrist, and that's probably one of the best breaks you can have," he said. "I knew it'd heal pretty quick, and I knew it shouldn't really affect me when I was at the Olympics. "It changed my preparation a little bit, it was a lot more strength based than snowboard based. "I knew it would be alright, and once it healed up I got back on the snowboard." For mum Kristen and dad Ric, Valentino's big homecoming after the Olympics was the first time they'd seen their son in almost six months. "He left for Switzerland in September, so it's been about five-and-a-half months," Kristen said. "We all went up to the airport when he flew home, it was very squishy because we picked up his coach on the way through. "We actually had to borrow our next-door neighbours Landcruiser because we couldn't fit in any of our cars. "We ended up running a bit late, but his plane was also running late, so we all got there at the same time. "Then he took about two hours to get through customs, so we stood around with a film crew waiting for him to come out, it was lovely." Kristen said it was a "surreal" experience watching her son compete at the Olympics. "Part of it was so surreal, but the other part was so normal," she said. "If you stop and think about how amazing it is, you realise it's crazy, but this has also been a part of our lives for many years, so part of you just takes it in your stride. "We're both so proud of him, especially watching him compose himself, talk to the media, and accept what some people have said was a bit of a questionable result. "To take all that in his stride at 16, and to do it with that amount of humility, I was really proud of him. "It felt like you were guaranteed to see his face on TV every 20 minutes on Channel 7, but it's back to normal - here we are, nothing's changed for us, and he's still the same kid."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/4afea3e3-8c20-40af-80ee-a8f229651fe6_rotated_90.JPG/r560_2235_3183_3717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg