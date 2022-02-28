Garden club set to celebrate 38 years

news, local-news,

The Narooma/Dalmeny Garden Club Club will celebrate its 38th birthday on March 9, when the group meets in the Montague Room at Club Narooma. Starting time will be 1.30pm and afternoon tea is to be supplied by L - Z. Guests and new members are always welcome. READ ALSO: Guest speaker will be Rowena Magee whose subject is the Monarch butterfly. Plant of the month is zinnia. Don't forget to bring along your "best in my garden", and as usual there will be gardening gloves and plants and cuttings for sale. The club members friendship through gardening. Further details: Carol on 0409 761 644 and Kaye on 4476 8621

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/a069bad1-06a5-4c4b-bd13-54cdb554c6c0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg