Motorists could face a five-minute addition to their trip between Narooma and Cobargo due to roadworks on the Princes Highway early next week. Transport for NSW today announced they would commence resurfacing works to "improve the safety and resilience of the network as part of routine maintenance" according to a spokesperson. "Work will be carried out at the Costin Street and Princes Highway intersection at Narooma between 7.30am and 4pm on Tuesday, March 1, weather permitting," the spokesperson said. "Work will also be carried out 120 metres north of the Cobargo-Bermagui Road and Princes Highway intersection in Cobargo between 7.30am and 4pm on Wednesday, March 2. "Parking on the Princes Highway in the areas will not be permitted during work hours." The spokesperson said a single lane closure, traffic control measures, and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h would be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. "Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and to allow an additional five minutes of travel time," they said. "Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience."

Motorists face delays thanks to resurfacing works on the Princes Highway