sport, local-sport, Narooma, Dalmeny, golf, bowls, croquet

Narooma Croquet Club Last week the main event of Narooma Croquet Club was the February general meeting, held at midday on Monday at Club Dalmeny. Highlights of the meeting were the bestowal of new members packs to recently joined members, the presentation of the president's report on the outlook for the club, the tabling of the treasurer's report for the previous six months (which showed a healthy financial position), and outlining by the 'competition coordinator' of handicap changes and preparations for the upcoming championships. Also there was reporting on recent croquet events including the Christmas Cup for association handicap singles play and the successful try out day for 14 participants from the Narooma Men's' Shed. Tabled were 'letters of tribute' to be sent to recently retired members. In addition the past week has been busy with the introduction of six new starters to the game of croquet with the club captain and senior players being involved in teaching them the basics of the game of croquet. Meanwhile a schedule of two days of competition matches was played over the week with 13 players participating. Golf croquet In the morning of Monday of last week, prior to the general meeting, five matches of golf croquet were contested with Jean Phillips being unbeaten in two of the matches. Detailed scores were: Golf croquet doubles Game 1, Court 1 -Jean Phillips 7-3 Sally McGourty. Game 2, Court 1 - Lesley Miles 7-3 Louise Starkie. Court 2 - Training for new starters Reg Shooter (by Len Favier) and Nevis Res (by Christine Stent). Game 3, Court 1 - Introductory match for new starters - Christine Stent and Nevis Res 7-6 Len Favier and Reg Shooter. Game 4, Court 2 - Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie 7-3 Sally McGourty and Lesley Miles. Game 5, Court 2 - Lesley Miles 7-5 Sally McGourty. On a Thursday morning with rain threatening, six matches of golf croquet plus a training schedule for three new beginners in croquet, were completed before the rain came pelting down. With the leading players busy with training the new beginners the golf croquet matches played were even with no standouts. Detailed scores were: Game 1, Court 1 - Paul Chenoweth 7-3 Louise Starkie and Helen Stannard. Game 2, Court 1 - Helen Stannard and Louise Starkie 7-4 Paul Chenoweth and Mary Ryan. Court 2 - Training for new starters Nevis Res, Michele Blackburn and Carol Harraway by Christine Stent, Diane Sims and Janet Jones. Game 3, Court 2 - Introductory match for new starters - Christine Stent and Michele Blackburn 7-6 Janet Jones and Nevis Res. Game 4, Court 1 - Janet Jones 7-5 Len Favier. Game 5, Court 2 - Louise Starkie 3-1 Mary Ryan and Nevis Res [rained out]. Game 6, Court 1 - Len Favier 7-2 Louise Starkie. Due to persistent rain matches of association croquet competition were cancelled on Saturday. Weekly Awards Louise Starkie played enough matches to notch up sufficient wins and be the leading player of the week and was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award'. Being unchallenged, Sally McGourty retained the 'Pink Pig Award' from the previous week. Narooma Golf Club Yet another good field of 148 players encountered little inconvenience from the changing weather conditions on Thursday and the scoring was generous. In A Grade Matt Dunn had a great day in posting 41 points off his handicap of seven while Glenn Mood was favoured by the countback on 39 points to finish ahead of Tony Foster from Moore Park to finish runner-up. In B Grade Wayne Rollings returned to the winner's circle with 42 points off his handicap of 18 while Ross Giblett edged out Ken Adams on 41 points to take second place. In C Grade Kevin Phillips created great excitement with his inaugural victory after registering the best score of the day with 43 points off his handicap of 40. Trevor Owens and Rene Faurschou filled the minor positions with 41 and 39 points respectively. The NTP winners were David Bennett on 3, Simon Brown and Mitch Mitchell on 9, Bruce Peel from Moore Park on 14 and Glenn Mood on 17, while the ball competition went down to the middle of the 34 points range. Only 66 players decided to brave the elements on Thursday and less than half that number finished, as is borne out by balls going down into the 27 points range. In the resultant two grades Allan Chisholm won A Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 16 with Robert Coulson and Wayne Rollings in the minor positions with 38 and 37 points respectively. In B Grade Tim Millward continued his recent stellar form with 36 points off his handicap of 20 with the minor positions being filled by Andrew McInerney from Keperra with 35 and 34 points respectively. The NTP winners were Simon Brown on three, Nicole Harris on nine, Amanda Rafferty from Pambula/Merimbula on 14 and Nigel Roberts on 17. RGI Club Dalmeny Monday's cloudy skies threatened at times but thankfully didn't produce the wet stuff for the 35 bowlers put on the menu by Chef Keith and had the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 18 points in Graham or Brett, Brian Eve-stay and Bill Empty-taste from the runners up on 16 in Peter Rum-back 100, gospeller Bob and Steal Hot-daughter. The first resting toucher was clocked in by Sienna Don but again the $337 jackpot stayed in the bag while the lucky losers on rink six were Duffer Jones, and Mr and Mrs Less-sun. The wrong bias sinner of the day was repeater Murton and the raffles expertly run by Account Dray-left had the winners in Snoopy Leigh, Ben or Kennie and a blow-in from Narooma. Thursday's skies were similar to Monday for the 21 bowlers cooked up by the Chef Keith who had secret ends deciding the winners on 13 points in Cheryl Bad-rim, Ben or Kennie and Punter Alan from the runners up on seven in Hi-ain't Greg or Mac, Kath Whiskey-Anne and Graham or Brett. Sienna Don scored the first resting toucher and once again the jackpot of $126, didn't go off. The sole wrong-bias sinner was gospeller Bob with the raffle conducted by Kath had winners in Bruce Cover-outs, Mayoress Olwyn and Repete Murton. Friday night twilights had another wash out so there's always hope for next week. We would love to see more not less twilight bowlers allowing for more prize monies and sponsorship and all players (new or still playing) over the age of 12, so get yourselves signed-in by Friday 4.45pm for a 5.30 start of two hours of fun, pairs bowls. The Juke Box Bowls on Sunday for the 22 bowlers, who couldn't believe their luck with a change in the weather, had a great time until the end when three out of the four rinks had draws which confused the result no end but bowls, music and food were winners on the day with the organiser coming out a clear winner. Well done again Brian. Next month's Juke Box will be combined with the Fishos v Bowlos so watch out for the date. Don't forget to get your names in for the triples championship rounds starting next week. Narooma men's bowls On Wednesday 54 bowlers made nine rinks of triples. The games were called off after a couple of showers interrupted play. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Mick Cavic, Dennis Maggs and Neville Butt (skip) who shared the ends six all but took their match 16 to six against Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip). Second place went to John Rowley, Barry Goodwin and John McNamara (skip) who had a really tight game where they won 11 ends to 10 and had a score of 16 all to take the chokies against Don Helmore, Russell Smith and Terry Lewis (skip). John Rowley added to his success by having the first resting toucher at 12.40 when the rest of us were just warming up. On Saturday the rain came and bowling was cancelled. On Sunday we had 20 bowlers enjoying a great day of bowls. Winners, decided by Highest Winning Margin were Peter Hawker, Pam Grant and Kevin Callaway (skip) who played some top bowls to lead throughout for a good win against Clare Cork, Merrie Downie and Ken Burrows (skip). Second place went to Jan Rapkins and Peter Jones (skip) who jumped out of the blocks to lead 12 to nil after six ends and continued to dominate in their 30 to 15 win against Warren Bender and Barry Lymbery (skip). Consistency Singles The one Consistency match played during the week was the semifinal between Baxter Smith and John Breust. John was in top form to lead throughout for a 100 to 37 win. The final, between John and Greg Ryan is next Sunday morning. To ponder It takes considerable knowledge just to realise the extent of your own ignorance. Jestyer Weight Narooma women's bowls On Tuesday, 22.2.'22, social bowlers enjoyed three games of triples and a game of pairs on the final week before autumn. The team with the 'lowest winning score' was finally found on rink 10's game, where Sue Sansom, Pam Grant and Janet Murphy (skip) had a drawn result against Rex Dunn, Cindy Newell and Dawn Kenny (skip). With a score of 12 all, Janet's team claimed the prize money after winning the most ends. Suzanne Dainer, Jan Rapkins and Gail Palmer (skip) won second place with a score of 20 against Alison Maloney, Clare Cork and Marg Naylor (skip). Dawn Kenny was the lucky winner of the meat voucher, thank you to Rapley and Son Plaza Meat. Sadly, the last of our Thiroul visitors returned home this week - see you next time. Novice singles The Novice Singles was played last Thursday, Friday and Sunday proving to be a great contest, with some hard-fought matches and tight finishes. It was a marvelous exhibition of bowls from all contestants and the final end of the match between the first and second place getters decided the overall winner. The winner, with four wins on the board saw Sue Sansom awarded the Novice Singles title for 2022. Congratulations Sue on your achievement. Runner-up was Julie Smith with three wins. Bitmoregrass

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/425240a7-8a08-4120-ad31-e5e43f71c354.JPG/r0_343_3072_2079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sport news from Narooma and Dalmeny croquet, golf and lawn bowls