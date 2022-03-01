Motorists can expect to pay nearly two dollars a litre at the petrol pump
The price of fuel has risen rapidly with E10-U91 averaging 179.9 per litre across the state. P95 is averaging 195.9 while P98 is over two dollars averaging 202.9. Diesel is 181.
The following is fuel prices from Batemans Bay to Eden as of Sunday, February 27.
Fuel types
Ethanol 94 (E10)
Unleaded 91 (U91)
Ethanol 105 (E85)
Premium 95 (P95)
Diesel (DL)
Premium Diesel (PDL)
Narooma
Narooma Shell
- E10 181.9
- P95 197.9
- P98 199.9
- DL 184.9
Narooma Ampol
- E10 181.9
- P95 197.9
- P98 199.8
- DL 184.9
Narooma BP
- U91 180.7
- DL 183.6
- P98 199.8
Independent Dalmeny
- U91 176.9
- P98 193.9
- PDL 178.9
Independent Bodalla
- E10 172.4
- P95 183.5
- PDL 179.8
Independent Tuross Head
- U91 179.9
- P98 198.9
- DL 183.9
Shell Coila
- U91 180.9
- P95 194.9
- PDL 181.9
Moruya
Liberty Moruya
- E10 172.9
- P95 189.9
- P98 196.9
- DL 177.9
Caltex Woolworths Moruya
- E10 177.9
- P98 200.9
- PDL 179.9
Independent Moruya
- U91 181.9
- P95 193.9
- P98 198.9
- DL 179.9
Ampol Moruya
- U91 178.9
- P98 199.9
- DL 178.9
Broulee Supermarket & Cellars
- U91 174.9
- P95 184.9
- DEL 176.9
Bermagui
Independent Bermagui
- U91 182.9
- P95 189.9
- DL 182.9
BP Bermagui
- U91 183.9
- P95 192.9
- PDL 185.9
Shell Bermagui
- U91 183.9
- P98 201.9
- DL 185.9
United Cobargo
- U91 183.9
- P98 204.9
- DL 185.9
Quaama General Store
- U91 185.2
- P98 220.0
- DL 184.3
