news, local-news, Petrol, cost, Narooma, Bermagui, Bodalla, Tuross, Head

The price of fuel has risen rapidly with E10-U91 averaging 179.9 per litre across the state. P95 is averaging 195.9 while P98 is over two dollars averaging 202.9. Diesel is 181. The following is fuel prices from Batemans Bay to Eden as of Sunday, February 27. Ethanol 94 (E10) Unleaded 91 (U91) Ethanol 105 (E85) Premium 95 (P95) Diesel (DL) Premium Diesel (PDL) Narooma Shell Narooma Ampol Narooma BP Independent Dalmeny Independent Bodalla Independent Tuross Head Shell Coila Liberty Moruya Caltex Woolworths Moruya Independent Moruya Ampol Moruya Broulee Supermarket & Cellars Independent Bermagui BP Bermagui Shell Bermagui United Cobargo Quaama General Store

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/0fa42276-3607-448f-ac79-a6366fc8903b_rotated_270.JPG/r237_1263_2336_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg