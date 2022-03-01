news, local-news, Narooma CWA, Narooma, Bodalla, CWA

At the February meeting of Narooma CWA, branch president Louise Starkie congratulated the winner of the branches annual Tertiary Award - Aisha Thomas. Mrs Starkie said Aisha had deferred her further education studies and was now heading off to the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra to study. The next meeting of the Narooma CWA Branch is on Friday in the CWA rooms. Members are reminded to bring along the latest CWA journal so that resolutions for the upcoming state AGM at Randwick Racecourse can be discussed further. Mrs Starkie also thanked everyone that supported the January Garage Sale. "For CWA to serve the community funds are raised by the branches by many means including from sales at the CWA tearooms at the Royal Easter Show, raffles and stalls. "The next raffle will be drawn at the State AGM in May with first prize $2000, second $1000 third $500 and fourth $250. Tickets can be purchased online for $2 each. "Your purchase will help CWA celebrate 100 years of service and help them to keep moving forward for another century," Mrs Starkie said. Narooma members meet at the rooms on Wednesday afternoons at 1pm to play Mahjong. "If anyone would like to learn or already knows how to play they are welcome to come and try." Craft mornings are on Fridays from 10am to 12 noon and the singing and drama group meets 1.30pm on Tuesdays. Visitors are welcome Information Louise Starkie 4476 5131, Sally James 4476 1961 or email cwa.narooma@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/156b8d71-83f9-4c68-a1a8-e8a93c645516.jpg/r0_172_6389_3782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Country Women's Association celebrates 100 years