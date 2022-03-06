sport, local-sport, Narooma, Dalmeny, golf, croquet, lawn, bowls

Croquet competition held by Narooma Croquet Club on the greens of Club Dalmeny, was limited to a fixture on Monday of last week, with the first game of the 10 match association croquet handicap singles tournament being contested. Also played were five games of the regular golf croquet competition. The courts were slow, but firm. The acting greenkeeper closed the courts on last Thursday and Saturday due to the waterlogged state of the greens, so the scheduled golf croquet and association croquet competitions on those days respectively were cancelled. Golf Croquet On the morning of Monday of last week in the five games of golf croquet that were played on Court 1 three players, Marlene Gerrard, Reg Shooter and Lesley Miles, shone out with two wins each. Marlene Gerrard and John Gerrard were both returning from a long break from previously only playing in association croquet competition. Reg Shooter was having only his second introductory day of croquet and showed promising skills when partnering Diane Sims and Lesley Miles in two doubles croquet wins. Lesley Miles, although losing the first match to in-form Louise Starkie, continued her recent progression in playing skills. New player, Nevis Res, was playing only her second week of golf croquet. Detailed scores: Game 1 - Louise Starkie 7-1 Lesley Miles. Game 2 - Diane Sims and Reg Shooter 7-5 John Gerrard and Jean Phillips. Game 3 - Lesley Miles and Marlene Gerrard 7-4 Louise Starkie and Nevis Res. Game 4 - Marlene Gerrard 7-5 Nevis Res. Game 5 - Lesley Miles and Reg Shooter 7-4 Louise Starkie and John Gerrard. Association Croquet Handicap Singles Tournament On the same Monday morning on court 2, the first game of the association croquet handicap singles tournament was staged between Christine Stent and Paul Chenoweth. Christine Stent, in good form after winning the Christmas Cup in December, was the firm favourite in this match. However Paul Chenoweth, continuing his improvement in the game of association croquet, put in a determined challenge throughout the game. The match ended when the scheduled time ran out with Christine Stent winning by only four points in scoring 24 points to 20 points by Paul Chenoweth. Christine, no doubt, breathed a sigh of relief to get a win from this danger match in her tournament bid. On Thursday, the golf croquet competition was cancelled because of the soft greens after the recent persistent rainy weather. On Saturday morning, games 2 and 3 of the association croquet handicap singles tournament were postponed to the following week, also because of the soft greens after the recent persistent rainy weather. Narooma Club Croquet Handicap Singles Tournaments. The Golf Croquet Handicap Singles Tournament is over one full day on Monday. Contestants will assemble at 8.30am for 9am sharp start. Seven players will be contesting the round robin tournament over a total of 21 games. The Association Croquet Handicap Singles Tournament is over the month of March, with five players contesting this round robin tournament over a total of 10 games, the first game having being played last week. Weekly Awards Because of the dearth of croquet competition over this past week, no new awards were presented. Thus Louise Starkie retained the 'Blue Cow Award', and Sally McGourty retained the 'Pink Pig Award' from the previous week. Narooma Golf Club Only 27 brave players took to a very wet course on Thursday in appalling conditions and less than half of them finished. The best score on the day was Mark Anderson with 37 points off his handicap of +2 with Brendan Warby and Peter Wilson in the minor positions with 34 and 33 points respectively. The NTP winners were Robert Williams from Albury Commercial on three and Brendan Warby on both 14 and 17. The ball competition went down to all on 31 points. On Saturday a slightly smaller field of 135 managed the damp conditions quite well, particularly the more skillful players. In A Grade Rod Streater posted the best score of the day with 40 points off his handicap of 10, one better than Dominic Connaughton. Steve Wyatt parred the course with his 38 points to take third place on countback from Graeme Sawyer, Bill Durnan and Simon Brown who went round in one-under-par. B Grade was taken out by Richard Easton with 39 points off his handicap of 15 while Gary Leahy edged out Tanya Desmond on countback on 38 points to take second place. In C Grade Josh Reakes prevailed with 39 points off his handicap of 32, well ahead of three players on 34 points with the places going to David Samson and John Willett and Julie Whyte missing out. The NTP winners were Les Campbell on 3, David Bennett and Michael Harris on 9, Tom Boyton on 14 and Kevin Phillips on 17 where his ball finished 2cm from the hole. Murray Walpole and Bruce Day posted eagles on the second and eighth respectively and the ball competition went down to the middle of the 33 points range. RGI Club Dalmeny Continuing with the precipitation Monday's cloudy skies again threatened, but it only hung around for 11/2 ends allowing the Shark to corral the 34 bowlers and had the point system, again, deciding the winners on 211/2 in the first-born's son Ken, G'Harrold L-Rentacar and Rustler Jones from the runners up on 21 in the Goose, Cro-phone Rogers and that IOU Ian. The first resting toucher was won by Well-U Naumoski, no-one was lucky enough to collect the $371 jackpot and the lucky losers on rink 11 were the Spade Sims, Snoopy Leigh and Emberly Footprint. Two wrong bias sinners paid up in Sailor Brian and Pinch Cav-Scratch and the raffles rounded up by Roy's boy Mike had the winners in Potty-me Sit-off, another Mike, Company Victoria and the familiar face of Pom Kennedy. Sadly the big wet continued through Thursday, Friday and Sunday forcing the normal bowls, Twilights and the start of the triples championships to be abandoned or rescheduled. With the end of the Friday night twilights at the end of this month there's always hope for a few more games before our final night so weather permitting we would love to see more twilight bowlers allowing for more prize monies and sponsorship and all players (new or still playing) over the age of 12, so get yourselves signed-in by Friday 4.45pm for a 5.30 start of two hours of fun, pairs bowls. With the rain delay there may be still time to get your names in for the triples championship rounds now starting next week so check the notice board for details. Also the Dalmeny Bowls League is open for nominations of playing teams of four, three players plus one reserve, from clubs within the Eurobodalla Shire or combinations thereof with dates possibly subject to change due to the wet weather. Narooma ladies bowls A smaller group for social bowls last Tuesday when two games of triples and a pairs game were played. Winning the prize money were Clare Cork, Pam Grant and Vicki Herman (skip) combining well on rink four and after 15 ends, qualified to win the 'highest winning margin' against Peter Hawker, Jan Rapkins and Dawn Kenny (skip). Dawn Kenny was the lucky raffle winner, thanks to Rapley and Son Plaza Meats, the chocolates went to Sue Sansom. Barb McNamara is the latest 50Club winner. Well done to all. Bitmoregrass Narooma men's bowls On Saturday there was a good turnout as bowlers tried to get a game in between showers. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Bruce Rapkins, Russell Smith and Terry Lewis (skip) who led 10 to nine after 11 ends and 17 to nine after 14 ends before praying for rain as Tony Fryer, Steve Murane and Gary Murane (skip) fought back strongly late in the game. Terry's team kept the lead to take their match 22 to 21. Second place went to Darrell Goodridge and Dennis Maggs (skip) who led 10 to eight after 10 ends before gaining the upper hand for a 27 to 13 win against Mick Cavic and Neville Butt (skip). Shorty Smart showed his card skills by drawing the joker on the first day of Jackpot Joker. Well done Shorty. On Sunday we had 18 bowlers enjoying a great day of bowls, shortened by showers. Winners, decided by Lowest Winning Score, were Mick Cavic, Pieter Vos and Ken Burrows (skip) who played an extra end, despite the pouring rain, to break the 12 all deadlock, and picked up one shot to win the match 13 to 12 against Jan Rapkins, Warren Bender and Kevin Callaway (skip). Second place went to Darrell Goodridge, Les Waldock and Terry Lewis (skip) who led 11 to eight after 10 ends and kept that lead to win their match 15 to 12 against Peter Hawker, Cindy Newell and John McNamara (skip). Consistency Singles The final of the Consistency Singles was played on Sunday between John Breust and Greg Ryan. John was in top form again this week to lead 65 to 35 after 10 ends and despite Greg's efforts John kept that margin as he took the match 100 to 70. Congratulations John, your top bowls throughout the competition makes you a very worthy Consistency champion. To Ponder Make crime pay. Become a lawyer. Jestyer Weight Read more: Warne's death due to 'natural causes'

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/081d1492-5c73-4a43-97b9-c32e849b0ca3.JPG/r0_165_3072_1901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Catching up on Narooma and Dalmeny croquet, bowls and golf news