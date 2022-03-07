news, local-news, Eurobodalla, Bodalla, Boruya, Narooma, Tuross, Head, power out, Blackout

Residents in the Eurobodalla Shire were without power on Saturday night after Essential Energy Protection Equipment detected a supply fault in the grid. Power went out to 11,469 homes from Moruya, Tuross Head, Bodalla, Dalmeny and Narooma at 7pm on Saturday night. Essential Energy Community Relations manager Sarah Johnston said crews were despatched and by 9pm power had been restored to 6,700 homes in Moruya, Tuross and Bodalla. "Power was restored to another 4000 homes in and around Narooma while the remaining customers had power by Saturday morning. "The supply fault was caused by bad weather," Ms Johnston said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/33e6d03f-69eb-449d-a61b-6877c7ab0374.png/r0_14_370_223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg