Semi final spots up for grabs as Far South Coast Cricket wraps up regular season

sport, local-sport,

The final round of the Club Bega A grade competition is this weekend with up to six clubs a mathematical chance of making the finals. Whilst the wet weather has meant a number of games have been washed out, it has meant that the 2022 One Day Ladder is the closest it has been for over a decade. As we head into the final round all four games have implications for the finals make up. Eden sit atop the ladder on 56 points with Pambula, Bega Angledale and Tathra all on 52. Bermagui and Merimbula are tied on 42 points after Merimbula upset Bermagui last weekend and put themselves back into contention for a finals berth. With sides receiving 12 points for a win and 2 points for a loss, each game will impact the final make up of the ladder. For some clubs the equation is simple, either win or go home. For other clubs a loss won't be terminal until the abacus is utilized and Net Run Rates are calculated. Pambula host Bega Angledale at the Pambula Beach ground and a win for either team will secure their place in the finals - The Bulls have a bit more pressure on to win, as an inferior Net Run Rate means they would likely miss out if they lose to Pambula and other results go as expected. Bega Angledale Captain Jay Trevaskis will be hoping a full strength side will live up to potential they have shown at different times during the season. Eden host Merimbula and a win by the home side will secure them top spot and home field advantage through the finals series. The strong Eden bowling attack ripped through a disappointing Bega Angledale side last weekend and will prove a tough proposition for a brittle Merimbula middle order. The key for Merimbula will be captain Brendan Daley at the top of the order. A big win for Merimbula would put them into equal 4th and sweating on other results to see if they can make the finals. Tathra will travel to Narooma where they will be expecting to win well against a young Narooma side that is a season away from fully developing into a top A grade side. The potential of a slow outfield at Dalmeny could bring an enthusiastic young home team into the game, but it would be a massive upset if Tathra didn't secure a semi final spot. In the final match Bermagui will be looking to get straight back to form when they travel to Wolumla. A big win and if Pambula and Tathra win will see Bermagui secure fourth place - if the Bulls beat Pambula though by a small margin Pambula could finish above Bermagui and snare fourth. In the Campbell Petroleum B Grade Competition the top three teams Kameruka, Tathra and Mallacoota have secured a place in the finals; just the final order of how they finish will be decided this week. The bottom three sides can all still make the finals with Pambula traveling to Mallacoota and hoping the Bega Angledale George's knock off the Bega Angledale Liver's to give them the fourth spot. In the Bega Angledale grudge match the Liver's will guarantee themselves fourth spot with a win; whilst the George's could sneak in with a win and Mallacoota holding off a young Pambula side. In the Campbell Petroleum Distributors C grade competition Bermagui will host Eden and Narooma play Merimbula at Bodella. The Club Bega Women's competition is also entering the last round before finals with Narooma hosting Bega Angledale and Tathra hosting Pambula. Pambula will secure top spot on the ladder with a win. The Club Bega Under 13s and Under 15s have reached the semi final stage of their competition with some exciting cricket expected on the weekend. The youngest cricketers in the Under 11s will continue on Friday night

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/66e5c16a-4fd8-4c0d-87c4-614fdf173b7d.jpg/r2_34_1085_646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Semi final spots up for grabs as Far South Coast Cricket wraps up regular season Rod McDonald