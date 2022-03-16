news, local-news, Narooma Rescue Squad, volunteer, community group, emergency services

When things go wrong, the Narooma Rescue Squad is always here to help. Now the highly-trained team of volunteers is putting out the call for new trainees to join their ranks. Training Officer Malcolm Barry said it's a chance for community minded people to give back through an essential service. READ MORE: "It's a great way to give back to the community - like all volunteer organisations, our members want to put back into the community what they can," he said. Narooma Rescue Squad volunteers respond to all kinds of emergencies - from road crashes to vertical rescues, missing persons searches, animal rescues, and much more. Ideal trainee candidates will be physically able, and calm under pressure. New recruits will undertake nationally accredited training for the General Land Rescue Operator Certification, which is recognised by emergency services all over Australia. Mr Barry said no two days on the Rescue Squad are the same, making it an exciting and rewarding challenge for members. "We do everything from ring removal or fingers caught in objects at home, right through to abseiling rescues; last year we even rescued a young steer stuck on a cliff," he said. "We have manned the evacuation centre during the bushfires, doorknocked during evacuations, and advise people of what to take. "You also get to meet a lot of people, and go to a lot of places. "Nothing is untouched with us, really. " Prospective trainees can learn more and get an application by: Narooma Rescue Squad has been serving the community for over 40 years. More than 50 squads still operate across regional and rural New South Wales.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/24e7034c-0931-45a5-a042-0e3224e632d8.jpg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg