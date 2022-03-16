Finals time for Far South Coast Cricket

sport, local-sport,

The Far South Coast Cricket Association will have finals in all grades this weekend with senior grades playing in qualifying finals before next weekend's grand finals and our junior grades will be contesting grand finals on Saturday. In the Club Bega A Grade competition the final four was decided on net run rate with Bermagui's superior run rate throughout the year securing them fourth place over Bega Angledale. Eden took out top spot and will take on a Bermagui side that they beat a month ago. Eden looks a well balanced side with a very strong fast bowling group led by Rahul Mudaliar and Tim Bowes. Their batting has regularly racked up scores in excess of 200 and with the Eden field looking an absolute picture and running true and fast there is a danger that the Eden batsman will take the game away from Bermagui. Bermagui will look to Ben Tett to lead the charge with the bat and hope they can score enough runs to win in what looks like a high scoring game. In the other Semi Final Pambula will host a Tathra side who haven't played in three weeks since they upset Pambula at Tathra in Round 5. A repeat of that performance would see Tathra in yet another Grand Final in what has been a transition year after a number of elder statesman retired at the end of last season. Apart from the blip against Tathra, Pambula have been a very consistent side and go into the match as deserved favourites. Campbell Petroleum Distributors B Grade Semi Finals Kameruka vs Mallacoota at Pambula Recreation Ground. Tathra vs Bega Angledale Liver's at Lawrence Park. Campbell Petroleum C Grade Semi Finals Bermagui vs Merimbula at Dickinson Oval, Bermagui. Narooma vs Eden at Dalmeny. Club Bega Women's Semi Finals Pambula vs Bega Angledale at Pambula Beach Sporting Complex. Tathra vs Narooma at Lawrence Park Tathra. Club Bega U15s Grand Final Merimbula vs Eden at Berrambool Oval Merimbula. Club Bega U13s Grand Final Merimbula vs Bega Angledale Liver's at Pambula Beach Sporting Ground. Under 11s Bega Angledale Liver's vs Tathra at Roy Howard Oval Bega. Merimbula Reds vs Bega Angledale George's at Berramool 1. Merimbula Blues vs Narooma at Pambula Recreation Ground (Saturday morning). Pambula has the bye. For further information please call Rodney McDonald on 0410 529 517.

