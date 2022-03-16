sport, local-sport,

The Dalmeny Boardriders were back on the water last weekend for their second competition of 2022. After the weeks of constant rain, the weather was fine on Sunday, March 13, and surfers were blessed with warm water and great conditions. "There was excitement in the air with easing of COVID restrictions, as families waxed their boards and headed down to Kianga beach," a Dalmeny Boardriders spokesperson said. "There were bigger sets out wide for more experienced surfers and smaller running waves off the point for the enthusiastic grommets." The highlight of the day was the Under 13 division that featured six surfers and a whopping 37 waves caught in 20 minutes. "Asher Hoar caught the wave of the day - a peeling right hander which he surfed with total commitment - completing more than five manoeuvres from start to finish (with the hint of a sneaky barrel in the middle) - this wave scored a massive nine points from the judging tent and many cheers from the onlookers," the spokesperson said. "Winter Lange came a close second showing consistency and bucket loads of style on some of the bigger waves on offer. "The Over 45 men had an entertaining final with Luke Waters navigating a few tricky waves to take out the win - a right hander which turned into a left hander and reformed into a right hander again had us all on the edge of our seats." If you're keen to see what the boardriders are about and cheer on the athletes, the club is always looking for new members. "We usually hold competitions on the first Sunday of every month," the spokesperson said. "You can't miss the banners and tents. "If you like what you see you can become a social member or even a competitive member of our vibrant and community oriented club. "The next competition will be on Sunday, April 3."

Under 13s put on a show as Dalmeny Boardriders get back in the water