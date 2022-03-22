Hemmes expands hospitality venture with purchase of historic pub

Merivale has purchased its fourth venue on the iconic New South Wales Far South Coast - Lynch's Hotel, one of Narooma's oldest and most historic buildings.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
