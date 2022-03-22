Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Hemmes expands hospitality venture with purchase of historic pub

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 22 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes has increased his investment in Narooma with the purchase of Lynch's Hotel. Photo: Supplied

Merivale has purchased its fourth venue on the iconic New South Wales Far South Coast - Lynch's Hotel, one of Narooma's oldest and most historic buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.