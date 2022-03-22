Aw shucks, event is a food lover's dream Advertising Feature

TOP PLACE: Reigning champion Gerard Doody Dennis won the 2021 men's shucking competition and set a new festival record. Photos: Supplied

A star-studded group of local, regional and international food and oyster legends are on their way to the Narooma to celebrate the rock oyster on May 6 and 7.

The Narooma Oyster Festival enters its 15th year in 2022 and has a name for matching renowned chefs from near and far with local produce and growers.

That and eating oysters, of course; last year 75,000 rock oysters were eaten during just 13 festival hours.

Ambassador Paul West will be back fresh from road tripping with Back Roads and Catalyst, and chef Colin Fassnidge will share cooking tips and yarns ahead of the new Australian series of Kitchen Nightmares.

World champion oyster shucker Stephen Nolan, who can shuck 30 oysters in just over two minutes, will be down under to lend a hand in Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships and Australia's Biggest Oyster.

The Betta Home Living Festival Kitchen has a packed program with host Courtney Roulston (Farm to Fork) welcoming celebrated chefs including Colin Fassnidge (Four in Hand, Kitchen Nightmares), Corey Costelloe (Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney), Toby Worthington (Merivale) and Kelly Eastwood (Eastwood's Deli and Cooking School).

Festival chair Cath Peachey said the festival's special blend of fun and premium dining has proven to be a winning combination. "We're really pleased to be able to shine a light on the fabulous oysters grown along this coastline and the sophisticated ways our wonderful growers and producers bring all kinds of produce to the pantry," she said.

SCENIC: The Narooma Oyster Festival is set on the foreshore of Wagonga Inlet at Quota Park.

"The chefs and producers can't wait to get here, and this year's expanded program offers festival-goers more opportunities to dive deep into the world of oysters with some of Australia's seafood and oyster royalty."

Rock Oysters are native to NSW and are renowned for their merrior, a distinct blend of flavours that reflect the estuary they were grown in, the hands that tended them and even the time of day they were harvested.

Festival-goers can discover these unique flavours in a number of gastronomic food experiences. The most notable is a Sydney Royal Ultimate Oyster Experience, which will feature the very best in show from this year's Sydney Royal Aquaculture Competition.

You can glide by the oyster leases on a champagne and oyster cruise with Wagonga Princess Cruises or taste the difference of South Coast estuaries from the farmers in Oyster Alley.

DELICIOUS: Kelly Eastwood (Eastwoods Deli and Cooking School) plans to share a South Coast seafood paella in this year's cooking program. Photo: Eurobodalla Shire Council

The festival starts on Friday afternoon, May 6, with waterfront picnic vibes, live tunes and fireworks. Graze on oysters and other snacks, watch the sunset over the inlet and groove to Chloe Kay and the Crusade, the Guitar Case Troubadours and others.

Saturday, May 7, is a huge day of tastings and exploring the foreshore. There will be a free shuttle bus around Narooma or a coach service from Pambula, Merimbula, Bermagui, Cobargo and Batemans Bay. There are live tunes all day with SunBears, Escapdo Sol, Dust and Echoes and more.

The festival is a cashless event, and tickets must be pre-purchased. More information, tickets and bus timetables can be found at naroomaoysterfestival.com.

Separately ticketed events include:

