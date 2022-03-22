Support wellbeing via ears Advertising Feature

Did you know that hearing well goes far beyond the ability to just hear? It is tied to your social-emotional, cognitive and physical wellbeing.

Being able to hear well is vital in ensuring you can comfortably and confidently socialise with friends and contribute at work, as well as helping you stay alert.

This is because your ears and brain team up to make sense of what you hear, decide what you want and then make things happen. "Staying alert and active is vital in all parts of your health as you age, and this includes your hearing health," local Connect Hearing audiometrist Christina Wilson explained.

"Maintaining good hearing health will help you keep up with what your loved ones are saying, without having to strain to hear them or miss out completely because you just can't hear what's going on.

"It's easy to go about our busy lives and ignore what we might be missing out on. As our brains adjust to hearing loss, we begin to believe what we are hearing is normal, but there really is no need to miss out."

Connect Hearing Batemans Bay has been helping the community hear better for more than 20 years, providing everything from hearing protection earplugs to hearing aids and ongoing support and care for their clients.

The team's highest priority is spreading the importance of hearing care and ensuring every client is fitted with a hearing solution that best suits their lifestyle and budget. Their mission is to get more people to make hearing health a priority.

"A hearing check should be a part of everyone's yearly health check. It takes just 15 minutes, and it's free," Christina said. "If after an initial hearing test you show signs of hearing loss, we work with our clients to find the best solution for them and will support them at all stages of their hearing journey.

"At Connect Hearing, we're proud to be able to offer end-to-end hearing solutions to ensure our clients feel empowered and at the top of their game at all stages of life."