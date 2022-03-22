Did you know that hearing well goes far beyond the ability to just hear? It is tied to your social-emotional, cognitive and physical wellbeing.
Being able to hear well is vital in ensuring you can comfortably and confidently socialise with friends and contribute at work, as well as helping you stay alert.
This is because your ears and brain team up to make sense of what you hear, decide what you want and then make things happen. "Staying alert and active is vital in all parts of your health as you age, and this includes your hearing health," local Connect Hearing audiometrist Christina Wilson explained.
"Maintaining good hearing health will help you keep up with what your loved ones are saying, without having to strain to hear them or miss out completely because you just can't hear what's going on.
"It's easy to go about our busy lives and ignore what we might be missing out on. As our brains adjust to hearing loss, we begin to believe what we are hearing is normal, but there really is no need to miss out."
Connect Hearing Batemans Bay has been helping the community hear better for more than 20 years, providing everything from hearing protection earplugs to hearing aids and ongoing support and care for their clients.
The team's highest priority is spreading the importance of hearing care and ensuring every client is fitted with a hearing solution that best suits their lifestyle and budget. Their mission is to get more people to make hearing health a priority.
"A hearing check should be a part of everyone's yearly health check. It takes just 15 minutes, and it's free," Christina said. "If after an initial hearing test you show signs of hearing loss, we work with our clients to find the best solution for them and will support them at all stages of their hearing journey.
"At Connect Hearing, we're proud to be able to offer end-to-end hearing solutions to ensure our clients feel empowered and at the top of their game at all stages of life."
Hearing loss can creep up on you without notice. If you don't currently wear a hearing device, but suspect your hearing isn't what it used to be, take the first step towards better hearing and book an appointment today: phone the team on 4472 2077.
The star-studded Premier's Gala Concerts are back in 2022, bringing together some of Australia's finest stage and recording artists to celebrate NSW Seniors Week. Audiences will be treated to performances from Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.
The concerts will also be available to watch via a free livestream on Wednesday March 30 at 2.45pm.
Ahead of this year's Premier's Gala Concerts the performers were asked to tell us about the most important seniors in their lives. Here's what they had to say.
These free celebrations are brought to you by the NSW Government.
Premier's Gala Concerts performer Christine Anu on the most important senior in her life:
"A senior in my life I am grateful for is my mother. She is an Elder in the community and my first female role model. Her incredible strength as a woman, mother and storyteller is continuous."
"I am grateful for many Senior Citizens in my life, particularly my Father who constantly inspires me through his humility and selflessness in the way he lives. Both he and my Mother have given their love and life to show us great examples of how to live in service and love for others through their faith and actions."
"A senior in my life that I am grateful for is my mum.
"She has always been so supportive of everything I've done - whenever I perform she publicises it among all her friend circles and is right there in the crowd cheering along. She also happens to be a wonderful grandmother to my kids. She is an amazing woman."
"The two most important seniors in my life are my wonderful parents. Both now in their 80's, I'll be forever grateful for them both. The most caring, kind, loving supportive parents you could ask for."
"The most important senior in my life is my mum, she has always been the backbone of our family and I can never fully express my appreciation for her."
The 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts run for approximately 90 minutes with a 15 minute interval.
Tickets are scarce for the live concerts which start at 11am and 2.45pm on March 30 and 31 at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, so enjoy the performance from the comfort of your own home via a free livestream on Wednesday, March 30 at 2.45pm.