Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Home truths

Army veteran Ken Weir is living out of his car and a pitched tent

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
March 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KEN Weir has done lots of things over his life but the former army veteran never dreamed he would be homeless, living out of his car and a tent with his pet cat Sammy.

WHAT NOW? Ken Weir has loaded what possessions he could into his car, along with his great mate Sammy the cat, and is now living out of a tent.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Journalist

Robert Crawford is a journalist with Fairfax Media and is currently based at the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.