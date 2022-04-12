All you need to know about the Australian A-League

Also known as soccer, football is Australia's most popular outdoor club sport, with a television audience that ranks in the top 10 since 2015.



Football Australia (FA) is the sport's national governing organisation, which organised the A-League, W-League, and Australia Cup until 2019, and the men's and women's national teams.

The A-League Men is Australia and New Zealand's top professional men's soccer league. It is the country's major men's competition for the sport, and it is at the pinnacle of the Australian league structure. The Football Federation Australia (FFA) founded the A-League Men in 2004 to replace the National Soccer League (NSL), and competition began in August 2005.

The A-league teams

The A-League currently has twelve teams; one in New Zealand and 11 in Australia. Below are all the teams listed in the A-League:

Melbourne Victory FC

Sydney FC

Perth Glory FC

Melbourne City FC

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Adelaide United Football Club

Newcastle Jets FC

Central Coast Mariners FC

Western United FC

Wellington Phoenix FC

Brisbane Roar FC

Macarthur FC

The A-League Football format

The season opener is played during the Australian summer that spans from early October to early April the following year. There are 33 rounds in the competition, with each team playing the other three times.

Teams who play two home games against an opponent in one season are only allowed to play one home game against that opponent the following season. Every match awards three competition points to the victorious side, with a draw earning one point each.

The team at the top of the table is known as the A-League Premiers and can also participate in the AFC Champions League.



The winner is awarded the Premier's Plate, which is a trophy. At the end of the season opener, the top six clubs in the league table advance to the grand finale. The highest number of points gained during the playoffs determines each team's position.

If two or more teams are tied on points, the following criteria are used to determine which team ranks higher:

The greatest goal differences,

The greatest number of goals scored in a game,

The highest number of points scored in matches between the two sides.

The team with the highest goals comparatively,

The player with the fewest red cards,

The least yellow cards have been accumulated or,

A coin toss is used to determine the winner.

At the end of the season opener, the top six teams advance to the playoffs. The A-League finals series concludes with the A-League grand finale, with the winner being proclaimed A-League champion and earning a spot in the AFC Champions League.



The A-League Champions Trophy is awarded to the team that wins the grand finale.

Six teams compete in the final series, seeded by rank at the end of the season opener. The finals are held over a four-week period.



The 3rd through 6th ranked teams play a single-elimination match in the first week of fixtures, with the two winners joining the top and second-ranked teams in the double matches played over two weeks.

The grand final is hosted by the grand finalist who finished highest on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

Football popularity

Football has only recently gained popularity in Australia, with a rising number of fans watching the game on television and living in the stadium. More Australians attend the A-league games than other football games or rugby. Not only are the audiences increasing, so is betting on football games.



Betting on football is more like a national obsession in Australia. Below are some recent updates about the A-league teams to get you started on betting:

With 36 league games without a loss, Brisbane Roar holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the competition.

Archie Thompson, who scored five goals against Adelaide United in the 2007 A-League Grand Final, and Jamie Maclaren, who scored five goals against Melbourne Victory on April 17, 2021, hold the A-League records for most goals in a single match.

Besart Berisha, who played for Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, and Western United, holds the record for most A-League goals with 142 under his belt.

Jamie Maclaren has the most hat-tricks in the A-League, a total of six.

Marc Janko, an Austrian striker who played for Sydney FC in 2015, set a new record by scoring in seven straight games.

Melbourne City FC is the current Premier, having won the A-League in 2020-21. Melbourne City FC is also the current champion, having won the A-League Grand Final for the first time in 2021.

In conclusion

Finally, always remember to stay safe and gamble responsibly as the Australian A-League can be a tough league to assess in terms of betting, as evidenced by the fact that five different clubs have held the title of Premier in the last five years and five different champions.

Be careful while betting by getting the latest odds.