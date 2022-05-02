Narooma News
Narooma's Roses Seafood is run by a family of seventh generation fishermen

Updated May 3 2022 - 6:28am, first published May 2 2022 - 4:35am
Douglas Rose gave up fishing two years ago aged 86, but he is immensely proud to see his grandchildren, the seventh generation of fishermen, continuing the family tradition

The Roses Seafood van sits on a vacant block of land on the corner of McMillan Road and the Princes Highway, Narooma. It has been at this location for two years, but the business was founded in Narooma in 1838 and is run by a family of seventh generation fishermen.

