The Roses Seafood van sits on a vacant block of land on the corner of McMillan Road and the Princes Highway, Narooma. It has been at this location for two years, but the business was founded in Narooma in 1838 and is run by a family of seventh generation fishermen.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay
