4 Ways to improve your investment performance

While there are plenty of ways to make money fast by doing some odd jobs here and there, nothing can beat the viability brought about by investments. With the right investments, you have a means of earning passive income.



There can be no active work done, as while you literally sit and do other things, you can earn an income. And it's for this reason that many financially-savvy individuals now know how to put their money into investments that offer good and reasonable returns.

To that end, it's also the universal goal of many investors - big and small alike - is to improve their investment performance. It means increasing the returns, improving the business stability and overall increasing the likelihood of financial success and stability.



All risks set aside; you may still be able to conjure those desired higher returns when the right tactics are in order.

Thus, if you're keen on increasing your investment returns for this year, click to read more here, then proceed below with four tips and tricks on how you can significantly improve your investment performance:

1. Draw a personal financial roadmap

Before you even start making any financial decisions, you first have to sit down and assess your entire financial situation. Start by comparing your financial standing from before you made your investments to the current that you have. Then, draft that overall plan of where you desire to be in the near and long-term future.

You can do this either on your own or with the help of financial professionals. They can help you determine and balance out your financial goals and even your risk tolerance, depending on your current standing.



Your financial roadmap can serve as a blueprint, whereby it can help you follow through the best strategies to earn the most money from your investments.

2. Consider the different returns drivers

There are many different factors aptly labelled as, and considered as returns drivers. Typically, those would depend on factors like the expected future cash flows and current market prices. If you use that information wisely, you may be able to pursue even higher expected returns in your portfolios.

With that said, the different returns drivers may include:

Company size

Currency

Relative price

Credit

Profitability

The key is for you to first assess and study all those different return drivers. Then, see how each can apply to your current situation. In that way, you can make the most out of the return drivers that'll apply to your case, so your investment returns will be significantly higher.

3. Study how your investments are doing

You can't begin to work towards maximising your investment returns if you don't also start with assessing and studying how your investments are doing. Remember that the type of measures you choose will typically depend on the information you're looking for based on the types of investments that you own.

Here are good examples:

Say, you have a type of stock that you're interested in selling soon - and fast - for a profit. You should be more interested in matters like whether or not the market price of your stock is going up, it has gone down, or has reached a plateau.

The opposite of the example above is if you have an investment type that you're keen on keeping for the next decade for long-term stability to give it more time to grow. For instance, you intend to have more funds to help you with investments for your children , or your mortgage. In this case, you should be more interested in studying whether or not your type of investment has a strong pattern of consistent growth and is also well-positioned for possible expansion.

When studying how your investments are doing and measuring their performance, it's up to you to compare types of investments.



Otherwise, the mistake of comparing different investment types may only draw you towards making wrong conclusions. So, rather than contributing to strengthening your chance of success, comparisons may only prove to be detrimental.

4. Include your comfort zone level when taking risks

Naturally, it's expected that desiring to yield higher potential returns also means potentially being more inclined to take higher risks. While this may be true, it doesn't mean that all investment decisions come with high risks.



If you know that right now, your financial standing and comfort zone level doesn't put you in a position comfortable enough to take risks, then don't risk it.

Including your comfort zone level consistently when taking risks can minimise the chances of losses. In effect, your likelihood of better financial success and returns from your investments may also be greater.

Conclusion

As you can see, choosing where to put your hard-earned money is only the beginning of your responsibility and choices made as an investor.



There's a lot more to do as time goes by. When you closely monitor your investments, you'd be able to track the growth you've accomplished (and any more that still needs to be done).



Progress and improvement in investment performance mean your portfolio value is slowly increasing. The tips above should help set you on the right track.