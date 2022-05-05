Scones with jam, cream and community: Dalmeny's Connections Community Café

The carpark at Dalmeny Community Hall was full when the Bay Post arrived for morning tea.
For the casual onlooker driving past, the overflowing carpark would be an unusual sight, and yet for many guests meeting at the Connections Community Café inside, visiting the hall is a weekly pilgrimage of community and relationships.
Smiling faces and bubbling conversation filled the hall from the roughly 20 patrons who sit around trestle tables packed high with three-tier cake stands full of hand-baked treats: scones with jam and cream, lemon poppy seed cakes and apple crumble slice.
Dalmeny's Connections Community Café may serve some of the best food in town, but for founder Sue Fahey, it offers something so much more important.
"It is called Connections Café because it really is all about connection - so people can meet one another," Ms Fahey said.
She began the initiative in 2019 when she watched her father suffer from loneliness after the death of her mother.
He became a hermit, spending 12 hours per day at home alone.
"Lots of couples retire to the south coast with their partner and then the partner dies and they haven't made anymore connections," Ms Fahey said.
I just felt there was a need for people to make connections.- Sue Fahey
Ms Fahey, who was formerly a community and family studies teacher and is a self-professed baking addict, decided to start a free weekly café meeting where members of the community could come and meet people over a cuppa and some of her now-famous scones.
It started out with two or three people and has only grown in size since.
It was Ken Wendon's first time attending the café. The former Vietnam veteran instantly met another veteran at the café.
"Would you believe I met someone who fought in the same war as me?" he said.
"The most important people in the world are the community and we need to look after the local community."
Chance interactions are a common occurrence at the café, where it is not unusual for visitors to bond over the most unusual of shared connections.
When 89-year-old Dalmeny local Paul's wife died, he formed new relationships at the café and would make the weekly commute whatever the weather. Sometimes the volunteers cancelled the café just to prevent Paul making a perilous journey in horrible driving conditions, such was his commitment.
"He just lived for the café," volunteer Stephanie Hancock said.
He came every week until his death earlier this year.
"He came for the company, the food was just a bonus," Ms Hancock said.
"It highlights the café really is making a difference to our community."
While not an official Quota activity, the ten volunteers who bake and serve each week to make the café occur are all from Narooma Quota, where Ms Fahey is the club president.
The café meets weekly on Tuesdays from 10am to 12:30pm at Dalmeny Community Hall.
The café is hosting a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event on May 31, supporting those impacted by cancer.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
