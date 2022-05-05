Increased Navy activity off the coast

Increased Naval activity near Narooma today has left locals wondering.
A defence spokesperson said the increase is due to training activities, with the Royal Australian Navy conducting annual training in the Bass Strait and off the South East coast of Australia from April 20 to mid-May.
"While Navy routinely exercises in the area, coastal communities in Victoria and Northern Tasmania may notice an increased number of ships, submarines and aircraft operating in the region."
Training will be conducted off the coast and in Bass Strait and is unlikely to impact the local community.
"These activities are part of regular, scheduled training and are designed to provide ADF personnel with realistic training environments and ensure the ADF's high-readiness contingency forces are operating at the highest level of capability."
