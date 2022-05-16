Narooma News
Dalmeny Devils take out new Dalmeny Bowls League

BB
By Brooke Boland
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:25am, first published 1:30am
Grand finalists for 2022. From left: Brian Seaman, Val Dedini, Peter Townend.

The first season of the Dalmeny Bowls League finished with the Dalmeny Devils defeating the Dalmeny Diamonds.

BB

Brooke Boland

Journalist

