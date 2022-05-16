Dalmeny Devils take out new Dalmeny Bowls League

The first season of the Dalmeny Bowls League finished with the Dalmeny Devils defeating the Dalmeny Diamonds.
This new league is based on an AFL type format where registered teams form a league ladder. It fills a void in the normal year of competition bowls referred as the state pennant season set by Bowls NSW and offers a new way for local teams to compete over several rounds.
Each team can improve their position in the competition by winning the round, but also have the advantage of a calculated percentage based on points for and against.
"The Dalmeny Men's Bowls Club took the punt to see if it worked and the feedback has been positive," organiser Russell Smith said.
The Dalmeny Bowls League will continue in 2023, as well as shorter versions in the coming months for new bowlers. It is hoped out-of-area clubs will participate in future, from as far south as Tathra and north to Malua Bay.
Club Narooma is the major sponsor for the Dalmeny Bowls League.
The Final 8 for the 2022 Season:
