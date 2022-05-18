Calls for community feedback on Narooma Wharf upgrade

Transport for NSW is calling for community feedback on plans to upgrade Narooma Wharf.
The proposal includes reconstruction of a new wharf with access ramps, plus addition of a 66 metre long by four-metre-wide floating pontoon. The pontoon will be connected to a shore-side platform via a gangway with a landing platform.
The redesign also includes a ten metre long lower-level landing, halfway along the main fixed wharf, with stairs connecting the landing to the main wharf and shore level.
A sewage pump-out facility for tour boats will be installed and fire-fighting facilities, utilities and electrical outlets will be upgraded.
Some members of the community have questioned the accessibility of the redesign for people living with a disability. A spokesperson for Transport NSW said, "there will be DDA-assisted access at the pontoon which is for both recreational and commercial vessels."
"There will be stair-only access to the lower-level landing as this is for commercial vessels only."
The spokesperson also confirmed commercial boats will retain their lease spots at the wharf, and the project doesn't include additional car parking or boat berths.
The project is part of the NSW Government's $205 million package to delivery improvements to maritime infrastructure. $4 million has been allocated for the Narooma Wharf project.
"Community consultation on the detailed planning documents for the construction of the Narooma wharf is underway and I encourage everyone in the local and broader communities to provide their feedback," said Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott.
The proposed design was one of four options considered and was selected as the preferred option as it involves the least amount of dredging and would only require potential minor works on the seawall.
TfNSW is seeking community feedback on the Review of Environmental Factors (REF), which is the planning document for the reconstruction of the wharf.
The REF will be on public display from Monday 9 May until Wednesday 15 June 2022.
Two public information sessions will be held, where you can drop in and talk directly to the project team. These will be held at the Narooma Sports and Leisure Centre at 100 Bluewater Drive at the following times:
The REF can be accessed at the drop-in sessions and in the following ways:
If you wish to comment on the proposal, send your comments by 15 June 2022:
