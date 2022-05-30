Transforming chunks of timber into art: Tilba Woodwork Exhibition

Centrals Halls in Central Tilba will be transformed into a workshop of wooden creativity for the 26th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition.
The exhibition is running for the June long weekend and is a collaboration between the far south coast's three woodworking groups: Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild, Narooma Woodies and Bega Woodies.
Amongst the exhibits you will find jewellery boxes, children's toys, pens, chess boards and pieces, charcuterie boards and burls transformed into magnificent bowls. Some are on display, some also available for sale.
Tilba exhibition committee member Chris Birks is just one of around 45 members of the Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild. They range in age from 50s to 80s and meet weekly at a temporary workshop near Mogo after their shed was burnt in the Black Summer Bushfires.
Ms Birks has been a member for eight years.
"I never figured I would be woodworking in my retirement," she said. "It is something outside anything I had ever done before."
She joined possessing no skills - including no knowledge of how to use power tools - and was attracted by the "beautiful range of skills" some of the more experienced members possessed.
"Woodworking is such a tactile activity," she said, "taking an old piece of timber and reusing it into something new and beautiful."
She said the knowledgeable members were fantastic teachers, and she had been equipped with skills to shape wood in ways she could never have imagined.
She said the group was a close knit community who loved to talk about the ways a chunk of timber could be transformed into art.
Ms Birks rarely buys things from homewares shops anymore.
"I see things in stores and I think 'I could make that' then I try figure out how to do it," she said.
The exhibition is running Bate St, Central Tilba Halls, Bate Street, Tilba June 11 and June 12.
For the not-for-profit woodworking groups, the event is an important annual fundraiser. Ms Birk said the money would be used to maintaining machinery.
There will be woodturners giving demonstrations of working on the lathes at the exhibition.
Dalmeny Quilters will also have quilts on display and for sale.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
