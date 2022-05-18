Aboriginal mental health professionals gather for state-wide forum in Narooma

More than 150 Aboriginal mental health professionals have met at the Narooma Golf Club this week to collaborate, connect and share their knowledge.
This is for the annual NSW Aboriginal Mental Health and Wellbeing Forum, hosted by Southern NSW Local Health District in partnership with the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council of NSW.
Advertisement
The theme of the 2022 Forum is 'From Little Things, Big Things Grow', an acknowledgment and celebration of the expansion of the Aboriginal Mental Health and Social and Emotional Wellbeing (MH&SEWB) workforce across the state.
Keynote speakers are Jeff Amatto, founder of More Cultural Rehabs, Less Jails, and Darryl Gardiner, owner and founder of Rolling with the Punches.
Kimberley Green, SNSWLHD's Aboriginal Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs District Coordinator and proud descendant of the Dharawal and Yuin Nations, said that the forum is an opportunity to hear from passionate people about their programs, projects and experiences in the field of Aboriginal mental health and social and emotional wellbeing.
"We are showcasing amazing and innovative work and inspiring others to transform the care and services that they provide, Ms Green said.
"The 2022 forum will showcase the Narooma area and the local community's resilience and recovery after the 2019-2020 bushfires."
The NSW Aboriginal Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2020-2025 guides delivery of respectful and appropriate mental health services across NSW, in partnership with Aboriginal services, people and communities. SNSWLHD will launch its own Aboriginal Mental Health and Wellbeing Implementation Plan in June 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.