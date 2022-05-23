Light it up: River of Art Festival calls for proposals

The River of Art Festival is back on in 2022 and now inviting proposals from artists, the community and business to participate.
"We invite ideas from artists, performers, galleries, venues, and business on how best to be part of the Festival. We're looking for artists to open up their studios or have an exhibition, suggest workshops, musical or theatrical performances, and murals," said Leanne Joyce, chair of the festival.
"Equally, we invite hospitality venues or galleries to host an artist, exhibition or performance."
The festival is on from September 16-24 and will host a range of shows, music and performances across the region, finishing with a laser and light show called Luminous: Art After Dark at Moruya River.
Ms Joyce said cancelling in 2021 was devastating but this year was shaping up to be bigger than ever.
"There's such a mood in the community, we're all very excited about this year's festival," Ms Joyce said.
'We want to see galleries, clubs, hotels, shopfronts, cafes and restaurants bursting with art, ideas and entertainment.
'We believe after the bushfires, COVID-19 lockdowns, the community is ready to celebrate and visitors are keen to enjoy the arts and culture, as well as natural beauty of our region.'
Official announcements will be made over the coming months, but Ms Joyce told ACM the program will feature some "local legends" who will give special performances, as well as visiting musicians and artists. "We are bringing in some new acts, but also relying heavily on the artistic talent that we have here as well."
The deadline for proposals is 18th June. Being in the festival program is open and free. Program entry forms are on the website at www.riverofart.com.au or email inquiries to festival@riverofart.com.au.
The River of Art Festival is funded under the NSW Regional Events Acceleration Fund, Festivals Australia, and the Eurobodalla Shire Council.
