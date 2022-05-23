Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Light it up: River of Art Festival calls for proposals

BB
By Brooke Boland
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:29am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light it up: River of Art Festival calls for proposals

The River of Art Festival is back on in 2022 and now inviting proposals from artists, the community and business to participate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BB

Brooke Boland

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.