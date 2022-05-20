Narooma News
Narooma family find home after five month search

By Brooke Boland
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:45am, first published 12:23am
Chris Kenny, Lara Stephens and their two daughters.

After searching for a house to rent for five months, Lara Stephens and Chris Kenny are happily moving into their new home next week.

