Narooma family find home after five month search

After searching for a house to rent for five months, Lara Stephens and Chris Kenny are happily moving into their new home next week.
"It's a big weight off our shoulders, that's for sure. Our hearts and minds are finally at ease," Ms Stephens said.
At the beginning of the year, the young couple were given notice to vacate. But like so many others along the south coast, they struggled to find a home in the area. With two young children to care for, their options were limited.
"It was pretty scary thinking we were going to have nowhere to go with two young babies," Ms Stephens said.
"It took a toll on my mental health."
But the good news happened fast and now the young family are busy preparing for the move. "I saw a rental on Whale Coast and called up about it on Monday, and we got it on Wednesday," she said.
Ms Stephens has a lot of packing ahead of her and can't wait to move in.
"It's a lovely house, it's a lot better than what we have now."
"It has a fully fenced back yard, a big kitchen, a fireplace, and a bath."
"We only have showers here currently, so my three year old has only had two or three baths her entire life at her nan's house. It's going to be good."
