Man to appear in court on reckless wounding charge following alleged stabbing

A man has been charged following an alleged stabbing in the Eurobodalla Shire.
About 12.40am yesterday (May 20), emergency services were called to a home on Beachview Close, North Narooma, following reports a 31-year-old man had been stabbed.
Advertisement
Police have been told an altercation occurred between two men who are known to each other - aged 31 and 24 - during a party at the home.
READ MORE:
The older man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for stab wounds to his buttocks and upper leg, before he was taken to Narooma Hospital and then airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
Police seized a knife which will undergo forensic examination.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District commenced inquiries and arrested the 24-year-old man after he returned to the scene just before 8am (May 20).
He was taken to Narooma Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding.
The man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court today (May 21).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.