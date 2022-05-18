Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Man to appear in Wollongong court on reckless wounding charge following alleged stabbing at Narooma

Updated May 21 2022 - 3:05am, first published May 18 2022 - 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man to appear in court on reckless wounding charge following alleged stabbing

A man has been charged following an alleged stabbing in the Eurobodalla Shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.