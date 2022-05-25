Narooma play hard but lose fourth straight against Tathra

It hasn't been the start to the season that Narooma had been hoping for as they continue to search for their first win amongst rough field conditions.
The Devils dropped their forth straight game last Saturday in a 36-12 battle against the undefeated Tathra Sea Eagles.
It was a incredibly tight and well fought battle in the first half with a competitive edge that was good to see out of the Devils.
Dynamic forward Elijah Blair played a fantastic game, putting down a pair of first half tries off the back of some strong team play.
Halfback Ryan Norris kicked well, converting both tries.
The team went into halftime in a promising position to make a comeback only down 20-12, however, it was not meant to be.
The Sea Eagles ran away with it in the second half, ending in a final try total of seven for the strong Group 16 squad.
Devils prop Javana Fereti was recognised for his strong play on both ends of the field, winning best & fairest for the match as well as players-player.
Halfback Norris and second rower Jackson Kelly were also recognised for their stellar performances in the match.
Narooma put a forth a strong effort, considering the significant amount of roster movement prior to the game.
Second rower Walter Stewart, Interchange forward James Baker, prop Jack Godfrey and interchange Adam Carey, are all new faces to the team.
Along with young local Kye Kelly making his first grade debut for the club, putting in a more than solid performance on the wing.
A benefit for the team going forward is the added depth the roster has, with many options to counter with for all types of opposition game styles.
As the Devils are able to develop them chemistry and build as a unit, there is no reason why the team can't turn around the 2022 season, with it still in its infancy.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
