Sport results - Croquet, golf, bowls

Narooma Croquet Club scheduled two days of competition over the past week, mostly in bright sunshine, on the greens at Club Dalmeny. With only court number 1 being utilized, the reverse direction through the hoops was stipulated, to even out the wear on the greens over the playing days of last week.
Although some leading players were away on holidays player numbers were still good, with 13 participants over the full week. Of the 10 golf croquet matches played, four were decided by one point after being tied at 6 all after the regulation 12 hoops, with the 13th hoop being played as a tiebreaker. The association croquet matches scheduled for Saturday morning were cancelled.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition - Seven players contested five matches of golf croquet on May 23. Reg Shooter was outstanding as he notched up wins in all three matches that he played. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were:
The golf croquet regular competition continued on May 26. Court number 2 was unavailable and the reverse direction of play through the hoops was adopted on court number 1, where eight players contested a further five golf croquet matches. Len Favier helped his doubles partners, Cathy Sforcina and Nevis Res, win two crunch matches by small margins. Both Diane Sims and John Gerrard showed their competiveness with each winning matches when playing solo against solid doubles pairings. A couple of excellent one-shot hoops were scored by both new player Annette Kennewell and experienced Diane Sims. Detailed scores were:
Weekly Awards -Diane Sims posted three wins over two playing days and a very high average points score of 4.85. Thus, Diane was considered the leading player of the week and was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award'. Reg Shooter also had three wins but with a lower average points score of 3.65 and was presented with the 'Pink Pig Award'.
Narooma Club Program of Croquet Tournaments - All of June - Association Croquet Championship Singles. Matches commence on June 6. July 18 [postponed from June 1] - Golf Croquet Championship Singles. Croquet club players should make sure they place their name for this championship on the new entry sheet on the clubroom noticeboard. June 22 [postponed from May 16 due to wet weather] - Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament. Croquet club players should make sure they place their name for this tournament on the entry sheet on the clubroom noticeboard.
A field of 129 players enjoyed pleasant weather but the course was stillvery moist. In A Grade Graham Kerr finally made it to the top spot with 38 points off his handicap of 12 with Rod Fletcher and Graham Tasker inthe minor positions on 37 and 36 points respectively. In B Grade Ron Manly returned to form with 39 points off his handicap of 16, followedby Peter Wilson on 38 points and Peter O'Kane on 37 points. C Grade saw Peter Haynes post the best score of the day with 43 points off his handicap of 30 with Norm Baxendale runner-up on 40 points . The only countback of the day gave Michael Harris third place with 36 points ahead of Kevin Phillips.The nearest-the-pin winners were Ross Giblett on 3, Brian Russell from Mollymook, Greg Riley and John Matthews on 9, Jim Doel on 14 and Ken Adams on 17 while the balls went down to the start of the 32 points.
On May 28 124 players took part in the third round of the Stableford competition where A Grade was won by Dominic Connaughton with 38 points off hishandicap of 10, one better than three players on 37 points where the countback favoured Doug Morey for second place. Kurt Lampe from Mollymook took third place with a three-under-par round ahead of Terry O'Callaghan. Michael Harris continued his recent rich vein of form to take out B Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 20 with Kevin Mitchell and Peter O'Kane in the minor placings with 37 and 36 points respectively. In C Grade John Hasler registered the best score of the day with 40 points off his handicap of 23 while Julie Melville took second place with 38 points and John Gregs finished third on 35 points.The nearest-the-pin winners were Ian Miller on 3, Doug Morey and John McFadden on 9, Andrew Thompson on 14 and Rod Fletcher on 17 while the ball competition again went down to the early 32 points range. Peter Wilson took almost three months of balls from the eagle's nest afterholing his second shot on the 8th.
The sun was brilliant May 17 for bowlers playing triples. The team with the 'lowest winning margin' was drawn to select the prize winners. Sue Waldock's hard work as swinging lead paid off with the teaming of Jenny Coulson and Janet Murphy (skip). They had a good win against Sue Waldock, Sue Sansom and Marg Naylor (skip) to claim the winnings with a margin of 10. Janet Murphy won the raffle, a meat voucher from Rapley and Son with our thanks. The 50 Club winner was Sue Wales.
Major singles Julie Smith and Sue Wales played the only round one match on Tuesday. A hard fought game with some wonderful bowls, 16 ends were won with a score of just one. Sue played consistent good bowls for a 25 to 14 win. Three round two matches were contested on Thursday. Sue Wales continued her good form with a win against Sue Sansom. Marg Naylor and Heather McGourty had a close contest in the first half and scores were seven all after 11 ends. Then Marg took control and continued on for a convincing win. Dawn Kenny and Cindy Newell had a good game with the score 10 all after 13 ends, then Dawn applied the pressure to take the game 25 to 17. Sunday morning saw Sue Wales meet Gail Howe in a good contest with some great bowls and scores 13 all after 16 ends. Then, Gail applied the pressure and continued on for a 25 to 17 win. Gail has now secured a semi-final spot due for play later this week.
Social Bowls Winners' Circle - On Wednesday we had 42 bowler with winners decided by Highest Winning Score and first place went to Don Caldwell, Rex Dunn and Greg Riley (skip) who were down 11 to 12 after 11 ends and were all square on three occasions in the second half before they picked up two shots on the last end for a 23 to 21 win against Jeff McCusker, Garry Evans and Sandra Breust (skip). Second prize went to Scott Kennedy, Tony Cobcroft and Rob Coulson (skip) who had a tough tussle to lead 12 to seven after 11 ends and then they were also all square on three occasions in the second half before winning the last two ends to take their match 22 to 17 against Billy Wilton, Paul Naylor and Shorty Smart (skip). Warren Bender surprised everyone when he had the first resting toucher at 12.46.
On Saturday the winners were decided by Lucky Rinks and first prize went to Tony Gors, Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton (skip) who were down seven to eight after 11 ends and in a very close game throughout they picked up four shots on the last end to take the match 20 to 19 against John Voytas, Tony Palmer and John McNamara (skip). Second place went to Carl Lee, Baxter Smith and Shorty Smart (skip) who were square at nine all after 11 ends and picked up three shots on the last end to square the match at 18 all and then won the toss to take the money against Billy Wilton, Griffo and Paul Naylor (skip).
On Sunday we had three rinks of triples with winners decided by Largest Winning Margin and all games were very close with a draw, a one shot margin and the winners with a two shot margin. The winners were Kathy South, Carol Harroway and Pam Grant (skip) who were nine all after 10 ends and they won the last three ends to hit the front and take the match 18 to 16 against Sue Bender, Peter Hawker and Terry Lewis (skip).
Club Pairs Championship -There was one match this week with Peter Tinson and Tony Palmer (skip) playing Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton (skip). Peter and Jeremy started strongly to lead 14 to four after 11 ends and after despite losing the last three ends they had a 25 to 14 win.
There were 28 bowlers lassoed by Roy's boy Mike where the highest winning margin again decided the winners (who else) on 11 in a returning Clive KV and Mike from the runners-up on 8 in Greg Pa-Loney, Pat, Ron, Jim or Harrold and Bryan Chair-off. Pete Rum-back 100 scored the first resting-toucher but the $249 jackpot was not claimed. The wrong bias sinners putting their hand up were the KV man, Cobber Pete, Garry Hells and Punter Alan with the lucky losers on rink 7 were IOU Ian and the Goose. The raffle winners drawn by Duffer Jones were, the Spade, Chemical Cobby and Punter Alan.
The semi-final round of the pairs championship was played in conjunction with the above which ended in a draw necessitating an extra end which had the Simms Spade and Deckhand Ace up against last year's championship pair of Par Bud-back-out and Buzz Saw. They were down 2/13 after 13 ends before they started to do some scoring getting back to down 14/16 at the 18th end and 14/18 at the 21st end where a "final" end 4 got them the draw for the deciding 22nd end where the leaders throughout the Spade and Ace scored 3 for a great 21/18 win. The final against Shark Finn and gospeller Bob will be played on Monday afternoon in conjunction with our normal Monday afternoon game.
Thursday's games played had Cobber Pete winging the cards at 28 players and with the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 19 in Cheryl Badrim and Kath Whiskey-and-Anne from the runners-up on 7 in some familiar faces of the Snah-back-N couple Chris and Finn and G-Harrold L-Rentacar. The first resting toucher was recorded by Pete Rum-back-100 but the $100 jackpot was not won. Wrong bias sinners were Well-ia No-more ski, Sailor Brian and Sienna Marg while the raffles so-well run by the Mayoress Olwyn with the winners being our visitor Mark from Beau Morris and Off-white Pork Why-lair.
Sailor Brian's Juke Box bowls on Sunday together with Browny's snag tit-bits and extras distributed during the game had 30 bowlers happy the whole afternoon ending with Snoopy Leigh taking home the bag of spuds. The sign-on sheet for the singles championship is now out so names in early please.
