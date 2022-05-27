Sport results - Croquet, golf, bowls

On May 28 124 players took part in the third round of the Stableford competition where A Grade was won by Dominic Connaughton with 38 points off hishandicap of 10, one better than three players on 37 points where the countback favoured Doug Morey for second place. Kurt Lampe from Mollymook took third place with a three-under-par round ahead of Terry O'Callaghan. Michael Harris continued his recent rich vein of form to take out B Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 20 with Kevin Mitchell and Peter O'Kane in the minor placings with 37 and 36 points respectively. In C Grade John Hasler registered the best score of the day with 40 points off his handicap of 23 while Julie Melville took second place with 38 points and John Gregs finished third on 35 points.The nearest-the-pin winners were Ian Miller on 3, Doug Morey and John McFadden on 9, Andrew Thompson on 14 and Rod Fletcher on 17 while the ball competition again went down to the early 32 points range. Peter Wilson took almost three months of balls from the eagle's nest afterholing his second shot on the 8th.

