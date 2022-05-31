Narooma News
Vinnies op-shop reopens with new look

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
May 31 2022 - 7:30am
Narooma Vinnies has re-opened after renovations and is bigger and better than ever. Photo: supplied

Narooma St Vincent de Paul Society Centre has just reopened after renovations, able to store and sell more products to the local Narooma community.

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay.

