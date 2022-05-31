Vinnies op-shop reopens with new look

Narooma St Vincent de Paul Society Centre has just reopened after renovations, able to store and sell more products to the local Narooma community.
The Vinnies Centre was closed for four weeks while the renovations took place, but centre manager Marisa Cashman said the upgrades were worth the wait.
"It is exceptionally a lot better," Ms Cashman said.
She has worked at the centre for 10 years, and said nothing in that time compared to the new look of the store now.
Walls were knocked down to create bigger floorspace and increase accessibility, as well as allowing more homewares, clothing and other goods to be effectively on display.
In the two weeks since the centre opened, Ms Cashman said the feedback had only been positive, with some locals likening the new centre to David Jones or Grace Brothers.
"It is like a department store, not a normal op-shop," Ms Cashman said.
She said the second-hand shop provided an important service to the Narooma community because there were few other places to buy clothes.
"It is a place where everyone can go that is affordable," Ms Cashman said. "It is for anyone, not just for low income budgets, but for the whole community."
The community second-hand store is on the top floor of the centre, with a conference and community help centre below.
The profits from the op-shop support the important community work Vinnies does such as providing food, clothing or blankets to the homeless or those in need.
Ms Cashman said there had been a noticeable increase in homelessness in Narooma recently, as housing became more unaffordable.
Narooma was the last of a group of Vinnies centres across the south coast and Canberra area to be renovated, with fires, floods and COVID delaying the upgrades.
Ms Cashman said volunteers were the driving force behind Vinnies being able to provide the services to the community, and said the not-for-profit was always looking for more volunteers.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
