Plans lodged for new 'Farmstay' tourist experience in Bodalla

Bodalla could soon be home to a new 'Farmstay' accommodation site under plans lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Progressive Project Solutions in Narooma has applied to build two cottages on a site on the Princes Highway, Bodalla, to be used as tourist accommodation.
According to paperwork lodged with DA, the project known as 'Jackson Farm Stay' would be built on existing farmland.
"The location of the proposal is in a rural/farming area of Bodalla," the paperwork reads.
"The area is developed farming and residential with a variety of building types, mainly single-storey buildings on large rural lots. This proposal is located on an active, working cattle farm.
"The property is surrounded by Forestry land and another farm to the east. There is bushland surround the property, and the subject lot is bush fire prone."
"There are no adverse impacts to the subject site, adjoining properties or the locality," the paperwork reads.
"The proposed development ... would not have any adverse environmental impacts (and the) subject site would be considered to be suitable for the proposed development."
Submissions on the proposal closed on June 1. A decision on the proposal is expected in the coming months.
