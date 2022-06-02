Narooma News

Mailbox - June 6: Letters to the editor

Updated June 6 2022 - 5:57am, first published June 2 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sunrise over Lake Mummuga offers a stunning morning vision.

'Bring it on'

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has promised to make Australia a "renewable energy superpower".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.