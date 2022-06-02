Prime minister Anthony Albanese has promised to make Australia a "renewable energy superpower".
The huge environmental - including climate change; economic- including employment opportunities, and health benefits etc that can come from using a very much larger quantity of greenhouse emissions free renewable energy sources, to produce energy, will be of enormous benefit to all Australians and indeed to the rest of the world. What can one say other than--bring it on!
I am delighted to hear the news of new Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen meeting with Greg Mullins and other members of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action group.
For too long, security experts have been warning Australia and Australian governments about the effects of climate change on natural disasters, and yet they have been ignored.
For Minister Bowen to meet with the experts suggested that the Labor government is serious about taking action on climate change and is willing to take advice from experts.
Finally, after a decade of climate wars, denial and inaction, there is now hope that our children and grandchildren will have a safe future and climate worth living for.
I write to thank the community for their interest and input to our annual Stroke Awards, which celebrate Australians for their care, courage, and achievements in this important field.
This year, the announcement of our prestigious Presidents' Achievement Award left barely a dry eye in the house. The accomplishments of two dynamic Mums - one from New South Wales, and one from Victoria - have changed the way paediatric strokes are considered and managed forever.
Kylie Facer and Dee Banks' efforts have been truly extraordinary. What began as a small Facebook group for parents looking for support after their children experienced stroke, has evolved into a specialised group which contributes to world-leading research and shapes discussion in the world of paediatric stroke.
Dee and Kylie's group, called Little Stroke Warriors, has now grown to a point where it was necessary for Stroke Foundation to absorb it.
Their work has been phenomenal, and they can confidently step back now, knowing their legacy will continue to help hundreds of Australian families.
Other 2022 Stroke Award winners included the Brisbane sibling team with an ongoing passion and drive to raise awareness of childhood stroke, a Tasmanian volunteer with incredible drive and commitment, and a Victorian a survivor of stroke who intends to cycle to the four furthest points of mainland Australia to prove that there is indeed life after stroke.
Nominees came from across Australia, and from all walks of life.
It is always a joy to read their stories and to meet the finalists at the grand event. And a grand event was finally possible this year after our COVID-enforced hiatus.
It was a fantastic occasion and all of us at Stroke Foundation are looking forward to next year already. There are 445,000 Australians living with the impact of stroke.
That means there are people in every community who know exactly why stroke awareness, treatment and recovery is so important, and the people who support those critical services are our heroes.
I hope to hear more stories of tenacity and achievements in our 2023 Stroke Awards so please consider submitting a nomination to recognise and celebrate the people in your community.
