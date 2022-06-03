Work begins on Wagonga Inlet upgrades

Work has begun to restore 2,700 metres squared of oyster habitat to create a 'living shoreline' on the banks of Wagonga Inlet between Ken Rose Park and Narooma Swimming Centre.
The project aims to provide long-term sustainable coastal management for the inlet, including reviving oyster reefs, enriching estuarine habitats, improving fish habitats, increasing carbon storage and improving access and recreational opportunities.
The work is part of Australia's largest marine restoration initiative, aimed at bringing shellfish reefs back from the brink of extinction.
The first stage of the upgrades includes the installation of the first intertidal oyster reef on the NSW South Coast and NSW's first subtidal oyster reef. More than 1500 metres squared of Sydney Rock Oyster reef habitat will be installed on a degraded section of the foreshore.
Wild oyster spat will gradually inhabit the reef, enhancing water quality and improving the biodiversity and health of the marine ecosystem.
A further 1000 metres squared of subtidal Native Flat Oyster reef habitat will then be created on the sea floor of the nearby 'Deep Hole'.
Eurobodalla Shire Council estimates there will be detours and traffic control for three weeks during the oyster reef restoration stage of the upgrades..
In August and September, work will commence on the second stage of the project: the infrastructure and foreshore restoration. This includes improved accessibility through a new fixed jetty, gangway and floating pontoon.
The Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline is a collaborative project between Eurobodalla Shire Council, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fisheries, The Nature Conservancy Australia (TNC) and the Australian Government.
