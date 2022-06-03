Narooma News
Work begins on Wagonga Inlet upgrades

Updated June 7 2022 - 6:30am, first published June 3 2022 - 12:11am
Work has begun to restore 2,700 metres squared of oyster habitat to create a 'living shoreline' on the banks of Wagonga Inlet between Ken Rose Park and Narooma Swimming Centre.

