Dalmeny Matters incorporates in fight against over-development of Dalmeny land

A community group fighting against the over-development of a patch of land in Dalmeny is on the hunt for new members.
Dalmeny Matters recently incorporated to help in their efforts to stop the over-development of lands on Tatiara Street which were sold by Eurobodalla Shire Council last year.
"Incorporation has benefits," a Dalmeny Matters spokesperson said. "We can apply for grants, we have a stronger voice when communicating with Council and Government, and our members are protected from personal liability.
"Anyone can apply to join and membership is $3."
Meanwhile, Dalmeny Matters has also put together a list of actions they will present to Councillors relating to the Dalmeny land.
"We are calling on our representatives to guarantee a well-considered, quality development, including actions to protect biodiversity, healthy waterways, and community values," the spokesperson said.
"These actions are reasonable and based on examples from other local Councils.
"We want protection for waterways, biodiversity management plans, zoning reassessment, onsite offsetting, and more information on how emergency evacuations, sewerage capacity and increased traffic will be managed."
