Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Dalmeny Matters incorporates in fight against over-development of Dalmeny land

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dalmeny Matters incorporates in fight against over-development of Dalmeny land

A community group fighting against the over-development of a patch of land in Dalmeny is on the hunt for new members.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.