More than 2500 potholes already fixed as Council works through a 'backlog'

Eurobodalla Shire Council workers have already repaired more than 2500 potholes as they continue to work through a backlog of jobs.
The Council established a dedicated work crew who have so far filled 2530 potholes in three months, patched 3370 square metres of road, and used 180 tonnes of premix since heavy rains in March wreaked havoc on roads across the Shire.
The Shire's busiest roads such as George Bass Drive and Beach Road have taken priority. Repairs on the Princes Highway and Kings Highway are the responsibility of Transport for NSW.
Works manager Tony Swallow said the crew was working through a backlog of jobs as fast as they could after 10 natural disasters, and a 30 per cent increase in traffic on some local roads, added significant strain to the Shire's transport network.
"We understand potholes are a big issue for the community right now, and we are working as fast as we can to get our roads back to their usual standard," Mr Swallow said.
"We know where the potholes are, but we can only do so much - further rain quite often undoes some of our work, but also makes it difficult to do more permanent repairs."
Comprehensive road resurfacing is required in some areas however these works are dependent on the availability of contractors, machinery, funds, and of course the weather.
"The best thing drivers can do is to slow down and take it easy," Mr Swallow said.
"Potholes on Princes Highway are the responsibility of Transport for NSW, not Council. We've been in regular contact with them to prioritise repairs in our shire, acknowledging the whole east coast is struggling with the same issue after two years of fires and floods."
